NIN SIM linkage deadline: How to link NIN to MTN, 9mobile, Glo, Aritel as Nigeria goment ask Telcos to block all outgoing calls for pipo wey never fit link NIN

Nigeria federal government don tell telecommunication companies to bar all outgoing calls of phone numbers wey never link dia National Identification Number (NIN) to di Subscriber Identification Module (SIM).

Di order take effect from Monday April 4, 2022, na so authorities tok.

Unlinked lines na pipo wey fail to link dia telephone numbers to di National Identification Number (NIN).

Na for 2020 goment introduce policy for evri mobile phone user to register dia sim and link am to dia NIN.

Di aim of di registration na toget data base of all Nigerians.

"You go remember say President Muhammadu Buhari give di directive for di implementation and commencement of di exercise for December 2020, as part of di administration security and social policies," goment tok.

Bar on all outgoing calls

Na Ikechukwu Adinde, Director of public affairs of di Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Kayode Adegoke, wey be di Head of corporate communications of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) make di announcement for joint statement.

Dem say goment bin don set deadlines plenty times for pipo to register dia sim card and time don reach to end am.

"Di FG also consider di passionate appeals by several bodies- Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Civil Societies, Professional Bodies and a host of others - for di extension of di deadlines in di past," di statement tok.

"At dis point however, goment don determine say di NIN-SIM Policy implementation fit proceed, as machinery don already been put in place to ensure compliance by citizens and legal residents.

"Di implementation impacts on goment strategic planning, particularly for areas of security and socio-economic projections.

"President Muhammadu Buhari don approve di implementation of di Policy wit effect from di 4th of April, 2022.

"Consequently, di Federal Government don direct all Telcos to strictly enforce di Policy on all SIMs issued (existing and new) for Nigeria. Outgoing calls go dey barred for telephone lines wey neva comply wit NIN-SIM linkage Policy from di 4th of April, 2022.

"Subscribers of such lines dey advised to link dia SIMs to dia NINs before di Telcos fit lift di restriction on dia lines," di statement tok

'Your sim neva dey useless'

If you no fit make calls e no mean say your line don bad.

Goment say pipo wey di policy affect fit still use dia sim cards as far as dem register am.

Di statement for goment add say, "affected individuals dey advised to register for dia NINs at for designated centers and thereafter link di NINs to dia SIMs through di channels provided by NIMC and Telcos, including di NIMC mobile App."

Wetin you go need to register your NIN

Wen you wan register your NIN to your mobile number, you go likely need:

Mobile Number

Full Name

NIN Number (wey you fit check using *346#)

Email Address

Date of birth.

How do I link my MTN line to NIN

Visit di Customer NIN Capture https://mtnonline.com/nin/

You go see di form wia you go fill in your full name.

Den put your MTN Mobile Number

Type your NIN

Fill in your email address

Den click on di button wia dem write 'SUBMIT'

NIMC registration portal: how to link your MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9mobile sim with NIN

Mobile short code for MTN

You fit also dial *785#

E go ask you to imput di 11 digits National Identification Number, then send. E go tell you say e don dey successful.

How to link NIN to your GLO Number [Globacom NIN]

Send UpdateNIN (put space) NIN (put space) First name (put space) and Last Name to 109

How to link NIN to Airtel line

Di steps na to dial *121*1#

Input your 11 digit National Identification Number

After you go receive text message saying e dey successful

