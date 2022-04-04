Malaolu Oluseye: How me and my son become amputees

41 minutes wey don pass

"Di tins wey dis accident collect for my hand e pain me. E collect my eye, one of my hand and ear. E also collect my pikin leg".

Na so 49-year-old Malaolu Oluseye wey be welder for Ogun State tok.

Malaolu wey come from Idi-Ori for Nigeria southwest na welder of over 35 years wey wan accident for 2019 see him and e 17-year-old son undergo many operation and amputation.

Di father of three dey use artificial eye dey design gates, burglary proof fences for Abeokuta.