Sheik Nuru Khalid: We no longer suspend but sack Chief Imam - Apo mosque committee

Senator Saidu Dansadau wey be chairman of Apo Assembly quarters mosque committee say embattled Sheik Nuru Khalid wey dem suspend after im Friday sermon don chop sack as e no show remorse.

Senator Dansadau tell BBC say dem decide to take dis action as e be say di former chief imam of di Apo mosque no show regret for all di things e tok for mosque on Friday.

For di sack letter wey di committee send to di 'digital imam' as many Muslims dey call Sheik Nuru, dem say dem observe say di suspension wey e chop no make am regret im actions and na why dem decide to upgrade dia action.

"Sheik you sabi Islam religion and di religion explain how respect and orderliness suppose happun. Unfortunately your response to your suspension show no regret for all di tings you tok and you know leadership come with responsibilities." Dis na part of wetin di committee letter to Sheik Nuru read.

On April 1st 2022 wey be Friday di ‘digital imam’ give sermon wia e tok about di Kaduna train attack wey happun on Monday and goment failure to solve security wahala.

Gunmen on 28 March attack train wey dey travel from Abuja to Kaduna wia dem kill eight pipo, 21 odas suffer kidnap while many odas enter bush.

Earlier on Monday, di Jos born imam for video interview with BBC Hausa tok say e no regret im action and add say e dey painful say chairmo of di committee wey sack am come from Zamfara state wey dey suffer insecurity pass any oda.

Sheik Nuru also add say na God dey elevate pesin to any position for dis life and e go always stand to tell di truth for any position e find himself.

Wetin Sheik Nuru Khalid tok for im sermon?

Video of di imam na one of di most shared items on social media dis weekend across northern Nigeria wia e yarn say poor Nigerians no go comot to vote next year if dia lives no dey protected.

“After every attack wetin we dey hear na ‘we condemn di attack’ dat word na wetin ordinary pesin suppose use but for goment wetin we wan see na action,” Sheik Nuru tok inside di viral video.

“Pipo dey lose dia lives everyday and if e continue like dis poor Nigerians no go comot to vote for elections because dia lives no dey protected.”

Still on di issue of insecurity, di imam believe say Nigeria goment and leaders don "all fail".

"I wan believe say all of us don fail to teach our children say life dey sacred. As parents, to teach your children say killing dey bad.

"Our community leaders fail, politicians fail, governors fail. Especially His excellency, di President of di Fedral Republic of Nigeria, you don fail us."

Less than 24 hours after im Friday sermon di committee wey dey oversee di Apo Assembly mosque announce di suspension of di imam for sermon wey dem say 'fit incite di public'.

For statement wey chairmo of di mosque committee senator Saidu Dansadau send to BBC dem say di reason for suspending Sheik Nuru na because im sermon not only fit incite public but for also saying make Nigerians no vote for elections until politicians answer some questions for dem.

“Wetin di imam suppose tell Nigerians na for dem to vote out pipo wey dem feel say no meet dia requirements but no be to tell dem not to vote at all.”

Di committee add say to dia knowledge wetin di imam do before dem sack am now dey contrary to Islamic teachings and dem don appoint Mallam Muhammad and Mallam Abdullahi as replacements for Friday prayers and Ramadan month lectures.

Who be Sheik Nuru Khalid?

Dem born Sheik Nuru Khalid for Plateau state on October 1st 1960 and na for Jos wey be capital of Plateau e undergo almost all im western and Islamic education.

Before e become di chief imam of Apo Assembly mosque for 2007 e bin serve as chief imam for Nyanya mosque for same Abuja.

Di imam become popular over di last couple of years because of how e dey vocal and dey always speak im mind to authorities regarding issues wey dey happun around am.