Eniola Mafe: Who be di Eniola Mafe wey MI Abaga wan marry?

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, MI Abaga

Nigerian rapper and record producer, Jude Lemfani Abaga aka M.I Abaga don announce say e go soon marry.

Di ogbonge artiste share dis gist wit fans say e go soon say 'I do' to di woman of im dreams, Eniola Mafe.

Nobodi know di date as M.I tok say im na normally private pesin but e share one very sweet video of how im and Mafe meet, dia love tori and some moments wey dem share togeda for one video.

How dem meet?

Di 40-year-old wey say im no like to dey put in mata for public say im and Eniola Mafe meet about two years ago and e immediately sabi say dem dey meant for each other.

For di social nedia post, M.I tok say dem meet thru one mutual friend, for December 2020.

"Straight, I sabi say I don find di one and I dey happy to announce say we dey marry dis year.

MI say na Audu Maikori of Choccity introduce Eniola to am, "afta den I begin toast am. E work and she come visit me…"

"I fall in love", di Ace rapper tok.

Im also announce dem two go marry dis year as e ask for support and blessings of im fans as dem two embark on dis journey together."

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/EniolaMafe

Who be Eniola Mafe

From wetin we gada, Eniola Mafe na strategist and international development leader wit di World Economic Forum.

She also be di founder of New Nigeria, one organisation dem form during di #Endsars protests across Nigeria for 2020.

According to her LinkedIn profile, we sabi say:

She be di co-founder of SecureFarmer.com, wey dey develop di next generation of farmers thru precision data, mechanization, and technology.

She be Global Leadership Fellow for di World Economic Forum.

From 2013 to 2018, she bin dey run tins for di Niger Delta Partnership Initiative (NDPI) foundation.

For 2012, dem also name her as one of di 99 most influential foreign policy leaders under di age of 33.

She don work for Women World Banking for Ghana and Bank of America Merrill Lynch for New York.

Dem name di Woman In Africa member, Eniola 'Okay Africa's 100 Women In Africa' for 2018.

Eniola reveal she be 37 years for April 16, 2021 for one of her twitter post to celebrate her birthday last year.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Eniola Mafe

She be Nigerian wey also live for UK for di better part of her year, wey make dem dey call her Nigerian-British.

Who be MI Abaga

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/MI_abaga

M.I Abaga wey im real name na Jude Lemfani Abaga na Nigerian born singer, rapper, music producer and record label owner.Im become popular for 2006 wen im release im song 'Crowd mentality'

Abaga be di CEO of Chocolate City record label between 2015 to 2019 wen im later comot to launch im own record label wey im name 'Incredible Music'.