Abuja-Kaduna train attack: 168 people still dey miss according to di Nigeria Railway Corporation

By Chris Ewokor

BBC News, Abuja

54 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NRC Wetin we call dis foto, At least eight pipo die for di attack wey happen one week ago

One week afta gunmen attack one train wit explosives for northwestern Nigeria, dem still dey find 168 passengers according to di Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

At least eight pipo die and many odas miss on 28 March wen di suspected bandits detonate explosive for di track and den start dey shoot di train wey dey link di capital Abuja, wit Kaduna.

For statement on Sunday, di NRC say out of 362 passengers wey bin dey di train wen dem attack am, 186 dey confam safe.

Dem follow tok say wia 168 of di passengers still dey unknown.

E no clear how many of di 168 don dey kidnapped for ransom - some fit don return to dia homes and no tell di authorities.

One survivor don tell di BBC how one decision to change coach na im save im life and dat of im family.

"I dey happy say I dey alive and well," as he follow tok condition of say e go dey anonymous.

"But I feel so sad for di pipo wey die and di ones wey injure - e fit be me," na so di man, wey almost miss di train tok.

Im say na rush im rush wit im wife and two children to make am on time.

Once dem enta, di family waka from one carriage to anoda afta fellow passengers tok say dem bin dey di wrong seats.

Dem bin dey sit for coach 17, wey be one of di one wey dey attacked, but dem come move go coach 12.

"We hear loud explosion around 19:45 - it shake di train and den di train just stop," na so e tok.

Suddenly we just dey hear di sound of gunfire dey come from different directions as e be like say di attackers surround di train.

"I gada my family and we lie down for floor just like di oda passengers dey do."

"Afta some time, it come be like say di suspected gunmen force dia way inside bicos we come dey hear like say dem dey give di passengers some orders. Di sound of gunshots follow come from inside di coaches as well.

"Dem order pipo to comot and carry dem enta bush. Nobodi enta our coach," na so di survivor tok.

"My decision to change coach save my life and my family."

Nobodi don claim responsibility for last Monday attack.

But di govnor of Kaduna state dey suspect say na Boko Haram Islamists dey collabo wit one kidnapping gang, and e follow tok say dem don start rescue operations, but e no tok of any payment of ransoms.

'Nowhere dey safe'

As roadside kidnapping dey very common between Abuja and Kaduna, many pipo believe say di train service na di only safe and affordable option wey remain.

But dis na di second attack by suspected bandits for dis same route in six months.

"Nigerians don finally agree say nowhere dey safe," na so journalist and security watcher Chris Paul Otaigbe tok.

"Many go just like to stay for house or for dia domot," e follow tok, as e add say businesses wey dey depend on di steady flow of pipo between north-western Nigeria and Abuja go suffer di most.

Wetin we call dis foto, Train travel dey more expensive but passengers wey want avoid di dangerous Abuja-to-Kaduna highway no get choice

Despite promises to make Nigeria train network safe afta one attack for October, e be like say dem no make any progress.

"I dey devastated and I honestly no know wetin to tell Nigerians any more," na so Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi tok last week afta di attack. "Di process to procure di integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution don dey hard. If the process bin dey shortened, we for don save lives."

18 policemen bin dey on board Monday train, na so e tell BBC, but dem dey outgunned and eventually run out of ammunition.

Di future plan be say military aircraft go dey escort passenger trains between Kaduna and Abuja once dem finish repair work for di 190km (120-mile), according to Oga Amaechi.

But e deny say di failure to protect passengers na symptom of Nigeria wider security failures.

"You no fit say Nigeria na failing state," na wetin Oga Amaechi tok. "If you wan deal wit insecurity, you gats first and foremost deal wit poverty."

Opposition politician Kassim Afegbua of di Peoples Democratic Party wey tok say e "utterly ashamed" by wetin im consider to be goment inaction bin tok say make President Muhammadu Buhari resign.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu tell BBC say di military and security chiefs don get orders to dey more "decisive" for dia pursuit of bandits, and e say dem dey arrange "surveillance and monitoring platforms" for di Abuja-Kaduna railway plus southern Nigeria's Lagos-Ibadan rail link.

Dem bin promise similar system six months ago but no deliver.

Oga Shehu sha reject evidence say suspected bandits bin attack Kaduna city airport for March, saying "yes, dem shoot one civilian surveillance official near di perimeter fence, wey dey very sad, but dem bin no enta di Kaduna airport".