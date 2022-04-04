Covid-19 Vaccine: Fully vaccinated passengers wey wan enta Nigeria no need run test again

Since COVID-19 pandemic start fo all over di world, contra put plenty measures on ground way go reduce di rate of infection from one pesin to anoda.

Sake of say di virus dey wake well well from Pipo way dey travel from different parts of di world , Nigeria follow put those restrictions.

As di virus don dey reduce oda kontri don remove some of di measures wey dam put in place.

On 4 April, na im di revised travel protocol wey Nigeria goment bring take effect.

Di presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 release new guidelines for passengers wey dey travel enta Nigeria.

Wetin be di new guidelines

Pipo wey wan enta Nigeria wey dey fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no go do PCR test before den board boarding Nigeria-bound flights.

Dem no go also do Post arrival PCR test or Rapid Antigen Test wen dam arrive Nigeria

Children wey Neva reach 18 years go get di same privileges as Pipo wey dey fully vaccinated;

Passengers wey neva dey vaccinated or partially vaccinated for COVID-19 go take COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before departure and dem go undergo Days 2 and 7 post-arrival PCR tests wey na dam go pay for.

All in-bound passengers must register through di online Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP– nitp dot ncdc dot gov dot ng).

If you wan travel outside Nigeria nko?

Pipo wey wan travel outside Nigeria go try do dis tins

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Get evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19;

Comply wit di COVID-19 guidelines of dia destination or di contras wey dam dey go.

Try to familiarize demises wit di COVID-19 travel requirements of wit dem dey go and transit contras before den start dia journey.

Pipo wey don kolet full Vaccination for COVID-19 na di pipo wey don receive at least two doses of any of dis COVID-19 vaccines weeks before dia date of travel:

Pfizer/ Bio-Ntech

Moderna

Oxford Astra-Zeneca

Sputnik

Sinopharm

Sinovac

COVAXIN

COVOVAX

Nuvaxovid or Single dose of any of Jensen (Johnson and Johnson) or Sputnik Light