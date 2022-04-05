Cubana Chief Priest: EFCC free Pascal Okechukwu afta 'arrest' over alleged money laundering

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@cubana_chiefpriest

Nigeria anti-corruption police, EFCC don free popular socialite Pascal Okechukwu alias Cubana Chief Priest.

Cubana Chief Priest make post for Instagram on Tuesday as im thank im followers wey send am messages.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrest Cubana Chief Priest on charges wey border on money laundering and tax fraud, according to local media report.

EFCC reportedly gbab am for Lagos airport on Thursday, but dem no let pipo for public know about dis sake of pressure from im associates and family, wey say di mata fit complicate conditions for oda wey likely dey connected to di alleged charge.

Until now, di Commission neva tok publicly about im alleged arrest, detention and even now wey im don free.

For early hours of Tuesday, Nigerian singer David Adeleke wey pipo sabi as Davido also make Instagram post to confirm Cubana Chief Priest release.

For post wey im make for im IG story, Davido say: "My Bestie is free!!" Im also mention Cubana Chief Priest handle.

Wia dis foto come from, Davido/Instagram

Who be Cubana Chief Priest?

Wia dis foto come from, Cubana Chief Priest/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Cubana Chief Priest

Cubana Chief Priest wey also call imsef Celebrity barman real name na Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu.

Im na business man wey get big investment for entertainment and showbiz - na im get Club Xhrine for Owerri, Imo state.

Dem born Cubana Chief Priest for Umuhu Okabia, Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state.

Na im be di second son of im parents wey train am for Aba, Abia state wia im learn shoemaking.

Cubana Chief Priest later attend Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri, wia im earn im first degree.

For early 2021 im bag degree as Doctorate of Science for Event and Luxury Hospitality Management from European American university - im announce di degree on im Instagram page on Saturday, April 24, 2021.