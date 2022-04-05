Bandits in Nigeria: Wetin we know about di drone video wey show bandits inside forest for Nigeria

As reports dey comot up and down about di activities of bandits inside Nigeria, na pipo dey share social media posts about attacks and so on.

One of dis kain video wey pipo dey share for Nigeria social media, na one drone video of some bandits for one unknown forest inside di kontri.

But di BBC don chook eye to check weda dis informate true and we fit confam say e no be for Nigeria.

Di video wey no too clear bin show group of about five men, wey dey wear like red cloth and weda e be like say dem dey cook, but e no too clear.

For inside di video, e come be like say di men hold large guns wey be like AK47s.

You fit also see some animals wey be like cows or sheep dey waka near di group of men.

Di video no get sound so we no fit hear di language di armed men dey speak but we see dem dey look up at di drone and be like dem dey smile.

One of dem bin point gun at di drone.

Wen we look di video extar, di blanket or cloth wey di armed men use dey similar to one piece of clothing wey communities for di West Pokot, Samburu, Baringo and Turkana areas of Kenya dey use.

Dis areas dey also suffer armed conflict and cattle-rustling.

Bandits for Nigeria dey normally wear military clothes wit black turbans wey go dey cover dia heads and face.

Also, e be like one home security company for Nairobi, Victory Security Africa Group don first upload di video on Facebook , on di 3 April, 2022.

Dem caption di video 'Bandits spotted by one drone for Laikipia'.

Laikipia na county for Kenya.

Oda social media users for Kenya also begin share di video wit different captions.

Na later one Nigerian politician, Jackson Ude share di video on Twitter, wit claim say di armed men na Fulani bandits for dia hideout for inside one forest wey nobodi.

Di video gada almost 10,000 views .

Later e delete di tweet and apologise say im spread false informate.

Anoda politician, Joe Igbokwe also post di video on Facebook claim say di footage na from one forest inside Nigeria and di armed men be bandits wey bin don dey kidnap Nigerians.

Im own post gada almost 3,000 views and hundreds of shares.

Nigeria don dey battle wit increase in banditry problem especially for di north wia kidnapping for ransom and killings take place almost everyday for di north of di kontri.

Recently, govnor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufa'i di governor of Kaduna state, comot to say di Nigerian goment sabi di locations of armed bandits inside di kontri but say di military don refuse to attack dem for fear of killing abducted pipo wey still dey dia camps.

Kaduna state don see heavy attacks from bandits in recent times.