Chinyere Ogudoro: 'How I wan take explain to our children?' - Pregnant wife of husband wey brother-in-law allegedly burn alive want justice

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Princess Munachi

"How I go tell my kids say dia father die, im no die for accident, im no sick but pesin burn am. How I wan take get myself [togeda] to tell dem?"

Na so Princess Munachi wey be di wife of Ifeanyi Dimkpa - one of two pipo - wey one man allegedly burn to death for Abule-Ado area of Lagos State tok.

Ifeanyi and im sister Chinyere Ogudoro wey just return from Scotland die on Thursday March 31, 2022.

Princess husband bin go visit im sister afta she return Nigeria wen di incident happun.

Tori be say Chinyere and her husband bin dey get quarrel before she travel abroad but She no know say di man still dey vex.

According to one family member, wetin make di man vex na afta e discover say di woman put only her name as di owner of di house wey dem dey live.

Wia dis foto come from, Princess Munachi Wetin we call dis foto, Munachi and Ifeanyi marry bin dey married for two years

So one night according to Munachi wey dey pregnant , di suspect wey police don arrest enter di house wey her husband and im sister bin dey sleep, pour dem fuel before im set dem ablaze. She add say im allegedly lock di door aftawards come raise alarm give neighbours say dia house dey burn.

Munachi wey narrate dis one give BBC Pidgin for interview say na di tori wey her husband tell her before im die.

"Dis man go outside come shout say fire dey burn for my house I wan feint, pour me water! Without telling pipo say oda pesins still dey inside di house.

"My husband say im struggle before im open di door by den im don dey burn before im successfully come outside."

Munachi allege say di suspect bin also don lock di water supply so neighbours no go fit get water to quench di fire.

'My husband na wonderful pesin'

Wia dis foto come from, Princess Munachi

Ifeanyi na 31-year old Father wey marry Munachi two years ago for May 2020. Dia first pikin dey Seventeen-months-old and Munachi dey pregnant for dia second child.

Munachi wey describe her husband as "amazingly outstanding and respectful," say di late siblings no ever cons[ire to take any property from di suspect.

"My husband na di most amazing, outstanding and wonderful pesin wey you go like be friend to and have as brother."

"Im be pesin wey dey sacrifice for pipo and dey family oriented. My husband and sister no ever conspire to take any property from [di suspect].

"I want justice to prevail."

Wetin police dey do?

Police don arrest Chinyere husband for Lagos State afta e allegedly burn im wife of over ten years alive.

Di man wey dey for im 50s also allegedly set fire on im brother-in-law at di same time.

Di man currently dey detention for State Criminal Investigation Department for Panti, Adekunle area of Lagos State.

However, Hundeyin say police don begin investigate wetin happun "wit a view to get to di root of di matter".