Mubarak Bala: Kano court sentence popular atheist to 24 years in jail for blasphemy against Islam

One high court for di northern Nigerian state of Kano don sentence one prominent atheist to twenty-four (24) years in jail

Di court find Mubarak Bala guilty of blasphemy against Islam.

Mubarak Bala, di 37-year-old president of the Humanist Association of Nigeria, plead guilty to all 18 charges and ask for leniency.

Na since 2020 dem don detain am.

One group of Muslims bin file a petition to di authorities accuse Bala of posting uncomplimentary messages about Islam on social media.

Kano get majority Muslim population. and na one of around a dozen states for northern Nigeria wia dem dey practise Islamic law alongside oda secular laws.

Bala fit don face death penalty if dem try am for one Islamic court.

UN human rights experts and international rights groups don condemn im detention and call for im release.

Bala renounce im Islamic faith for 2014

Bala renounce im Islamic faith for 2014.

Report say dem carry am go psychiatric hospital before dem later discharge am.

Dem come arrest am for 2020 for Kaduna state, and dem transfer am go Kano.

Meanwhile di cases of blasphemy dey always raise concerns and criticism from across di kontri.

Five oda cases blasphemy don cause gbas gbos for northern Nigeria

2009 - local newspaper Daily Trust report say youth for Sara town of Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State, burn police post and wunjure about 12 persons sake of say di group complain say pesin dey share pamphlets wey dey yab di Islamic prophet Mohammad.

- local newspaper Daily Trust report say youth for Sara town of Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State, burn police post and wunjure about 12 persons sake of say di group complain say pesin dey share pamphlets wey dey yab di Islamic prophet Mohammad. 2007 - One group of Muslims bin beat one Christiana Oluwatoyin Oluwasesin till she die. Dem bin accuse her say she touch bag wey Quran dey inside. Oluwasesin be Christian and teacher inside Gandu for Gombe state.

- One group of Muslims bin beat one Christiana Oluwatoyin Oluwasesin till she die. Dem bin accuse her say she touch bag wey Quran dey inside. Oluwasesin be Christian and teacher inside Gandu for Gombe state. 2007 - Sharia court for Kano sentence one Sani Kabil to three years for person sake of accuse of blasphemy but appeal court later free di man for 2009 after two years for prison.

- Sharia court for Kano sentence one Sani Kabil to three years for person sake of accuse of blasphemy but appeal court later free di man for 2009 after two years for prison. 2007 - Some jaguda for Tudun Wada in Kano state kill nine pipo and burn churches after dem say some student disrespect prophet Muhammad.

- Some jaguda for Tudun Wada in Kano state kill nine pipo and burn churches after dem say some student disrespect prophet Muhammad. 2002 - Nigeria suppose hold Miss World modelling, Muslims for north begin dey riot after one local newspaper bin report say prophet Muhammad go like take wife inside di models if im dey alive. Di report vex dem and dem burn di local tori office for Kaduna. Nigeria later carry di pageant go London after di fight.

Wetin be blasphemy for Islam?

Blasphemy na wen person insult or disrespect god, important person or object for particular religion or anything wen dem be consider as divine.

For Islam, di mata na wen pesin disrespect or abuse important figures for Islam or any law wey dey inside Islam.

Di worst na when pesin tok bad tin about God or prophet Muhammad dat one na death penalty while odas like abusing or disrespecting top disciplines or islamic laws get various punishment

According to experts, di blasphemy laws dey different and no be all dey lead to death.

Yusuf Sani wey dey well versed for Sharia law e tok say pesin wey disrespect or abuse disciplines of di prophet no go get same punishment as pesin wey abuse di prophet himself.

"So wetin pipo suppose know about dis blasphemy laws be say na step by step.

Afta Allah, next for Muslims na prophet Muhammad (SAW) and anybody wey disrespect am fit get death sentence."

"Even regarding disciples of di prophet dem get levels, for example Abubakar, Umar, Othman and Aliyu wey be caliphs and top figures for di religion; dem no dey abuse or disrespect dem or punishment fit follow pesin."