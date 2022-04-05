NIMC registration portal: ALTON say dia members go comply wit FG order

Di Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria say dem go comply wit goment order to block outgoing calls for pipo wey no get dia National Identification Number (NIN).

Dis na afta di federal govment tell telecommunication companies to bar all outgoing calls of phone numbers wey never link di NIN to dia SIM.

Di National Identification Number na wetin goment dey use establish di identity of evRI Nigerian.

Alton say: "Our members go comply wit di order."

Di order to ban outgoing call for pipo without NIN take effect from Monday April 4, 2022, na so authorities tok.

Tori be say na for 2020 goment introduce policy for evri mobile phone user to register dia sim and link am to dia NIN.

Di aim of di registration na to get data base of all Nigerians.

"You go remember say President Muhammadu Buhari give di directive for di implementation and commencement of di exercise for December 2020, as part of di administration security and social policies," goment tok.

Meanwhile di NIN-SIM registration still dey go on nationwide.

Wetin you go need to register your NIN

Wen you wan register your NIN to your mobile number, you go fit need:

Mobile Number

Full Name

NIN Number (wey you fit check using *346#)

Email Address

Date of birth.

How to link my NIN to my MTN number

Visit di Customer NIN Capture https://mtnonline.com/nin/

You go see di form wia you go fill in your full name.

Den put your MTN Mobile Number

Type your NIN

Fill in your email address

Den click on di button wia dem write 'SUBMIT'

NIMC registration portal: how to link your MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9mobile sim with NIN

Mobile short code for MTN

You fit also dial *785#

E go ask you to imput di 11 digits National Identification Number, then send. E go tell you say e don dey successful.

How to link NIN to your GLO Number

Send UpdateNIN (put space) NIN (put space) First name (put space) and Last Name to 109

How to link NIN to Airtel line

Di steps na to dial *121*1#

Input your 11 digit National Identification Number

After you go receive text message saying e dey successful

How to link NIN to 9mobile Number

Visit di website https://9mobile.com.ng/nin

Click on di green space wia dem write 'verify and link your NIN now'

Enta your mobile number and fill di requirements.