NIMC registration portal: ALTON say dia members go comply wit FG order
Di Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria say dem go comply wit goment order to block outgoing calls for pipo wey no get dia National Identification Number (NIN).
Dis na afta di federal govment tell telecommunication companies to bar all outgoing calls of phone numbers wey never link di NIN to dia SIM.
Di National Identification Number na wetin goment dey use establish di identity of evRI Nigerian.
Alton say: "Our members go comply wit di order."
Di order to ban outgoing call for pipo without NIN take effect from Monday April 4, 2022, na so authorities tok.
Tori be say na for 2020 goment introduce policy for evri mobile phone user to register dia sim and link am to dia NIN.
Di aim of di registration na to get data base of all Nigerians.
"You go remember say President Muhammadu Buhari give di directive for di implementation and commencement of di exercise for December 2020, as part of di administration security and social policies," goment tok.
Meanwhile di NIN-SIM registration still dey go on nationwide.
Wetin you go need to register your NIN
Wen you wan register your NIN to your mobile number, you go fit need:
- Mobile Number
- Full Name
- NIN Number (wey you fit check using *346#)
- Email Address
- Date of birth.
How to link my NIN to my MTN number
Visit di Customer NIN Capture https://mtnonline.com/nin/
- You go see di form wia you go fill in your full name.
- Den put your MTN Mobile Number
- Type your NIN
- Fill in your email address
Den click on di button wia dem write 'SUBMIT'
NIMC registration portal: how to link your MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9mobile sim with NIN
Mobile short code for MTN
You fit also dial *785#
E go ask you to imput di 11 digits National Identification Number, then send. E go tell you say e don dey successful.
How to link NIN to your GLO Number
Send UpdateNIN (put space) NIN (put space) First name (put space) and Last Name to 109
How to link NIN to Airtel line
- Di steps na to dial *121*1#
- Input your 11 digit National Identification Number
- After you go receive text message saying e dey successful
How to link NIN to 9mobile Number
- Visit di website https://9mobile.com.ng/nin
- Click on di green space wia dem write 'verify and link your NIN now'
- Enta your mobile number and fill di requirements.