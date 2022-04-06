Bobrisky: Wetin dey inside National Assembly Bill wey want jail cross-dressers

Cross-dressers for Nigeria, wey be men wey dey dress like women or women wey dey dress like men go soon enta goment wahala.

Dis na if Nigeria parliament pass di amendment of di Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act (2013) bill into law.

Already di bill wey seek to amend di Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act (2013) and also ban cross-dressing for Nigeria dey first reading stage for di House of Representatives.

Na Muda Ulnar, wey dey represent Toro Federal Constituency for Bauchi state sponsor di bill on Tuesday.

Na January, 2014 former president Goodluck Jonathan sign di Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Bill into law.

Di House of representatives bin pass di bill for 2013.

Di main purpose of di Law na to ban marriage between pipo of di same gender.

Di law forbid same-sex sexual partners from living togeda as lovers and ban any "public show of same sex romantic relationship."

Di Law impose 10-year minimum prison sentence on any pesin wey "register, operate or participate for gay clubs, societies and organization" or "support" di activities of such organizations.

For simple terms di Law criminalize lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) pesin based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Wetin di amended bill tok

For Section 7 of di main Law di Lawmaker propose di introduction of di word "cross-dressing" and deﬁne am as "di practice of wearing clothes wey pesin of di opposite gender dey wear."

According to di bill, "pesin go don commit offence publicly wia e publish or display di act or even whether e do am privately.

"Cross-dressing for dis section of di Act no go apply to pesin wey dey do stage play or for pesin wey dey use am for any lawful public entertainment."

Punishment for violating di Law

Di bill propose six months in jail as punishment for pesin wey violate di Law.

E suggest say any body wey court find guilty for di crime fit pay fine of N500,000 (five hundred thousand naira)

Di Lawmaker Muda Ulnar wey sponsor di bill propose for Section 4 say make Law catch any pesin wey involve for cross-dressing whether privately or publicly.

"Section 5 dey amended by inserting, afta di existing sub-clause (3), a new sub-clause (4): Say pesin wey engage in cross-dressing dey guilty of an offense and liable to imprisonment for 6 months or to a ﬁne of N500,000."

Bobrisky, odas react

Nigerians don begin dey react to di sponsored bill.

Socialite and social media influencer Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, wey pipo know as Bobrisky don react to di proposed amendment bill.

Bobrisky take to im verified twitter handle to question why di National Assembly dey make Law for cross-dressers.

