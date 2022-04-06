Sheik Nuru Khalid: Why we sack Digital Imam - Apo mosque chairman

Chairman of Apo Assembly quarters mosque committee, Senator Saidu Dansadau say mosque na place of worship and not place of attacking goment and na why dem decide to sack former Chief Imam, Sheik Nuru Khalid.

For interview wit BBC Hausa, Senator Dansadau say im dey aware of all di abuse wey im dey receive especially on social media but e forgive anybody wey abuse am.

Di chairman of Apo Assembly quarters mosque committee sack Sheik Nuru Khalid becos e no show remorse for di comments wey im make for im sermon.

Dem sack Sheik Nuru Khalid on 4 April 2022 afta di Apo Assembly bin suspend am.

On April 1st 2022 wey be Friday di 'digital imam' as pipo dey call Sheik Nuru give sermon wia e tok about di Kaduna train attack wey happun on Monday and goment failure to solve security wahala.

“Even my family I don tell dem say make dem no worry about say pipo dey abuse me especially on social media. For me I don forgive everybody,” Senator Dansadau tell BBC Hausa.

“Some pipo dey tok say I wan make goment give me position na why we sack Sheik Nuru Khalid while odas say I don collect money but God wey I dey serve see my mind.”

“Our biggest issue with Sheik Nuru Khalid na because e say make pipo no comot to vote unless politicians assure dem of security and we feel say some pipo fit take advantage of those statements considering wetin dey happun for Nigeria at di moment e get pipo wey no wan elections to hold and for trouble to start.”

“I personally siddon wit Sheik Nuru Khalid tell am say Nigeria dey in a delicate situation regarding election so we need to be careful, since you come dis mosque na im you dey attack goment but nothing don change, you need change style, make you dey tell Nigerians to return to God.”

Di chairmo say during im personal meeting with Sheik Nuru Khalid e even use Quranic verses to tell am where God say make pipo change dia bad habits and return to am for dem to see changes for dia lives.

Lastly di Zamfara state politician say assuming pipo wey dey abuse am and hail Sheik Nuru know di implication of pipo not coming out to vote dem for change wetin dem do.

Meanwhile, di man in di eye of di storm Sheik Nuru Khalid for im own interview with BBC News Pidgin on Tuesday say as e be say dem use media suspend am from im position for apo mosque na why e dey also use media to tok im side of di tori.

“Wetin I tok for my preaching for dat mosque na say we no dey happy with di president for wetin happun for di Kaduna train and oda insecurity, we observe say na only votes dem dey worry about.”

“Dat na wetin vex dem to suspend me, for what na? for saying no to killing?.”

About say im no show remorse after di committee suspend am, di sheik say e no commit any crime and see no need to show any remorse.

Digital imam also tok say to open eye for am no go work for dis mata.

“Instead say make dem call me say sheik we know say na true you dey tok but dey do am small small but dem wan open eye for me wey no go work.”

New appointment for Sheik Nuru Khalid

Meanwhile, Management Committee of one new Jum'mat Mosque wey dey di same Abuja, Nigeria capital, don give di Imam new appointment.

In two days’ time Friday to be precise di digital imam go lead im new congregation for Juma’at prayers wey muslims dey observe on Fridays.

Di Sheik make di announcement two days ago during im Ramadan lecture.

“I want to announce to una say we don get new mosque and by Friday we go launch am, so to pipo wey feel say dem go deny us platform dat wan no go work, we don get new Islamic centre.”

“Just yesterday (Monday) a reverend call me to tell me say e play my Friday sermon for mosque for im church congregation to listen to, i read sermon for mosque and vex some pipo while some odas for church bless me for di same sermon.”

“So my own na say i dey pity pipo wey dey vex instead of vexing for dem too.”

Wetin Sheik Nuru Khalid tok for im sermon?

Video of di imam na one of di most shared items on social media dis weekend across northern Nigeria wia e yarn say poor Nigerians no go comot to vote next year if dia lives no dey protected.

“After every attack wetin we dey hear na ‘we condemn di attack’ dat word na wetin ordinary pesin suppose use but for goment wetin we wan see na action,” Sheik Nuru tok inside di viral video.

“Pipo dey lose dia lives everyday and if e continue like dis poor Nigerians no go comot to vote for elections because dia lives no dey protected.”

Still on di issue of insecurity, di imam believe say Nigeria goment and leaders don "all fail".

"I wan believe say all of us don fail to teach our children say life dey sacred. As parents, to teach your children say killing dey bad.

"Our community leaders fail, politicians fail, governors fail. Especially His excellency, di President of di Fedral Republic of Nigeria, you don fail us."

Less than 24 hours after im Friday sermon di committee wey dey oversee di Apo Assembly mosque announce di suspension of di imam for sermon wey dem say 'fit incite di public'.

For statement wey chairmo of di mosque committee senator Saidu Dansadau send to BBC dem say di reason for suspending Sheik Nuru na because im sermon not only fit incite public but for also saying make Nigerians no vote for elections until politicians answer some questions for dem.

“Wetin di imam suppose tell Nigerians na for dem to vote out pipo wey dem feel say no meet dia requirements but no be to tell dem not to vote at all.”