Forbes list 2022: See di top 10 richest pipo for di world plus newcomers on di billionaires list

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Nobody get money pass Elon Musk, wey top di World Billionaires list for di first time ever.

Forbes don release im list di pipo wey get money pass for dis years featuring the top earners in the world has been released by Forbes.

Di popular financial media gada di list of more than 2,000 billionaires from all ova di world and out of dem over 1,000 billionaires na im add to dia massive fortunes dis year compared to 2021.

For di list dem publish on Wednesday, e get about 200 first-time billionaires.

Many notable women make di 2022 list as newcomers including Melinda French Gates of Microsoft wit a net worth of $6.2 billion, Grammy-winning singer Rhianna wit $1.7 billion from her music and cosmetics and Jenny Just of Fintech (finance and investments) wit $1.5 billion.

According to Forbes, di United States na im still get di most billionaires from across di world wit 735 pipo wey get collective net worth of $4.7 trillion.

Di financial global media company use stock prices and exchange rates from March 11 to determine di net worth of di wealthiest individuals.

Wetin to know about di 2022 Forbes list

Forbes find 2,668 billionaires around di globe for di 2022 World Billionaires list, down from a record of 2,755 last year.

In all of dem, 329 pipo na im fall off di billionaires list dis year—dis na di most since di 2009 financial crisis.

Still, 236 newcomers join di ranks dis year, including pop star Rihanna, Lord of di Rings director Peter Jackson and venture capitalist Josh Kushner.

Barbados, Bulgaria, Estonia and Uruguay get dia first billionaires ever. And, even as di year bin dey unpredictable, 1,050 billionaires get money pass as dem be one year ago.

For dis year list, Forbes introduce many categories wey include di richest individuals, richest women and di newest billionaires.

86 members of di list na im dey under di age of 40,

Forbes find 327 women billionaires around di globe, majority of dem inherit dia wealth while 101 women on di list na self-made billionaires.

For di list, nobody get money pass Elon Musk, wey top di World Billionaires list for di first time ever.

Dis na di top 10 richest pipo for di world according to Forbes:

Forbes richest pipo for di world for 2022

Elon Musk - $219 billion Tesla, Space X United States

Jeff Bezos - $171 billionAmazonUnited States

Bernard Arnault & family - $158 billionLVMHFrance

Bill Gates - $129 billionMicrosoftUnited States

Warren Buffett - $118 billionBerkshire HathawayUnited States

Larry Page - $111 billionGoogleUnited States

Sergey Brin - $107 billionGoogleUnited States

Larry Ellison - $106 billionSoftwareUnited States

Steve Balmer - $91.4 billionMicrosoftUnited States

Mukesh Ambani - $90.7 billiondiversifiedIndia

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Forbes welcome Melinda French Gates on di billionaire newcomers list wit $6.2 billion networth

Forbes richest women for di world for 2022

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family - $74.4 billion, L'Oréal, France (ranking 14)

Alice Walton - $65.3 billion, Walmart, United States (ranking 18)

Julia Koch & family - $60 billion, Koch Industries, United States (ranking 21)

MacKenzie Scott - $43.6 billion, Amazon, United States (ranking 30)

Jacqueline Mars - $31.7 billion, candy, pet food, United States (ranking 41)

Gina Rinehart - $30.2 billion, mining, Austrailia (ranking 46)

Miriam Adelson - $27.5 billion, casinos, United States (ranking 50)

Susanne Klatten - $24.3 billion, BMW, pharmaceuticals, Germany (ranking 56)

Iris Fontbona & family - $22.2 billion, mining, Chile (ranking 67)

Abigail Johnson - $21.2 billion, money management, United States (ranking 75)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

New billionaires on Forbes richest pesin list