Goodluck Jonathan accident: Former Nigeria President involve for accident wey kill two pipo

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, GeJ

Former Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan don expressed sadness over di death of two police officers wey attach to am afta im inolve for one accident for Nigeria capital, Abuja.

Di two officers wey die na Inspectors Ibrahim Abazi and Yakubu Toma.

"Dem be fine officers wey dey dedicated to dia duties and service to di nation," ex president Jonathan tok.

Di deadly accident happun on Wednesday evening along airport road for Abuja.

Foto and video show how bad di accident dey - di Suv wey di dead officers dey wreak well-well.

Tori be say di former president bin dey return from im own state at di morning of di accident.

Di accident occur as di Ecowas Special Envoy dey comot from di Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to im house for Abuja.

Di former president bin dey inside anoda vehicle and "im dey safe and fine," Ikechukwu Eze, im tok-tok pesin confam for statement wey e send to BBC.

Jonathan dey mourn

Wia dis foto come from, GeJ Wetin we call dis foto, Di wreckage of di car wey get accident

Di officers wey die na part of security wey dey work wit di former president for long.

E describe di incident as "painful and heart-rending" adding say di death of di two security details don throw am into "deep mourning".

"Dr Jonathan note say two oda officers sustain injuries for di accident.

"Di car wey get accident na di one wey dey carry di security men," Eze add.

Dis accident na di latest for di list of road crash wey don involve di convoy of political leaders for Nigeria.

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Profile

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan na former president of Nigeria.

Dem born am for November 20, 1957 for Otuoke, Ogbia Local Government of Bayelsa State inside di oil rich Niger Delta.

Im papa, Lawrence Ebele Jonathan na canoe-maker and im mama, Eunice Ayi Ebele Jonathan, na retired farmer.

Oga Jonathan get im education for St. Stephen's Primary School, Otuoke; St Michael's Primary School, Oloibiri; Mater Dei High School, lmiringi; Ogbia.

And University of Port Harcourt, wia e receive im Bachelor of Science degree, Master's degree and Doctorate in Hydrobiology and Fisheries Biology.

Before e join politics, e serve as Science Inspector of Education, lecturer for Rivers State College of Education Rumuolumeni (now Ignatius Ajuru University).

GEJ also work as an Assistant Director for di defunct Oil Minerals Producing Areas Development Commission.

Jonathan political career start wit di return of democracy to Nigeria for 1998, afta di death of General Sani Abacha wey rule Nigeria as military dictator from 1993.

For di run up to di 1998 elections, Diepreye Alaimeyeseigha become governorship candidate for di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Dat time dem bin choose am as Alaimeyeseigha running mate.

Di Alaimeyeseigha/Jonathan ticket win di election.

And e become di first civilian deputy governor of Bayelsa State on May 29, 1999. Dem get re-election for 2004.

Goodluck Jonathan bin serve as deputy governor of Bayelsa state until December 12, 2005.

Dat na wen dem swear am in governor. For 2007 e win di PDP Bayelsa State gubernatorial primary.

And na for di middle of im campaign na im dem nominate am as vice presidential running mate to PDP presidential candidate, Umaru Musa Yar' Adua.

Di Yar' Adua/Jonathan ticket win di election.

On May 29, 2007, Dr. Jonathan take di oath of office as Nigeria Vice-President.

Dat na di first time civilian from Nigeria South-South geopolitical zone go hold that kain high political office for Nigeria.

Sake of di long treatment of President Umar Yar'Adua for one hospital for Saudi Arabia, national assembly bin make Goodluck Acting President on February 9, 2010 in line wit di constitution provision.

Afta di death of di President on May 5, 2010, Jonathan dey sworn in as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 6 2010, e become Nigeria 14th Head of State.

For 2011, President Jonathan run for presidency as PDP candidate and e win, position wey e hold until 2015.

As President e make major contributions to di political, economic and social development of Nigeria through im Transformation Agenda.

E promote democratization through di observance of di rule of law, enactment of di Freedom of Information Act, electoral reforms and non-interference in electoral outcomes, dey among im many achievements.

For 2015, afta strongly contested presidential campaign and to di surprise of im opponents, e concede victory to General Muhammadu Buhari of di All Progressives Congress through phone call even before di Independent National Electoral Commission announce di final result.

Dis im action receive commendations from African and International community as dem hail am as a statesman.

President Jonathan bin dey in charge of di first peaceful transfer of political power from ruling party to opposition party for Nigeria wit di swearing in of President-elect Muhammadu Buhari as President/Commander in Chief on May 29, 2015.

President Jonathan don receive several local and global awards in recognition of im exceptional public service.

E wan continue to dey promote peace, democracy and development in Africa though di Goodluck Jonathan Foundation where e dey serve as Chairman.