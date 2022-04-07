NIN: Wetin you need do if you link your SIM wit NIN but MTN, Glo, Airtel and 9mobile block your line

one hour wey don pass

Nigerians don begin gather for National Identity Number (NIN) registration points across di kontri.

Dis na afta goment effect di policy to bar mobile telephone lines wey no link to Nin.

Di Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) for statement dem release on 4 April direct all telecommunication companies to block outgoing calls of Sim cards wey neva register or link to NIN.

Telcos comply immediately wit di directive. Since di compliance many Nigerians wey neva link dia sim cards begin experience difficulty to make calls.

Wetin fit cause incomplete registration?

Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of pipo wey gather for Nimc registration centre for Port Harcourt Nigeria

Since di implementation of di policy over 75 million telephone lines don dey affected, according to mobile network operators.

But e be like say di implementation also affect pipo wey claim say dem don link dia lines but dem still no fit make calls.

True-true, pesin wey link im sim to e NIN need to get confirmation from di mobile company say di process don complete.

However, some mobile users say dem complete di process and dem no get response while some claim say dem get response but dia lines still dey barred.

One ogbonge telco official for one of di mobile networks give reasons wey fit make pesin registration no complete.

E list dem as;

E fit be sake of incomplete registration

Computer errors fit cause am

Di Nin fit don dey linked to too many Sim cards

Poor backend integration from Nimc

Network problem.

Wetin you need do if you don link your sim wit Nin and dem still block your line

Di ogbonge telco official say wetin pesin wey dey affected wit dis kain tin fit do na to go one of di offices of di telecommunication company.

E say telcos no dey like wen pesin sim block becos na to dia disadvantage.

"E dey lead to loss of revenue and money," e tok.

Di official say mobile line companies need as many customers as dem want.

To avoid losing dia subscribers di telco companies don continue to encourage dem to visit dia service centres.

Murtala Mohammed wey be Head of NIMC Masalacin Murtala office for Kano, also confirm wetin di telco official tok.

Im tell BBC Pidgin say: "If dem block your line, go to di telecom company to complain. Di telco go give you letter to take to NIMC and from dia dem go take up di case wit dia database team for correction."

Wetin you go need to register your NIN

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Wen you wan register your NIN to your mobile number, you go need:

Mobile Number

Full Name

NIN Number (wey you fit check using *346#)

Email Address

Date of birth.

How to link your NIN to your MTN Number

Visit di Customer NIN Capture https://mtnonline.com/nin/

You go see di form wia you go fill in your full name.

Then put your MTN Mobile Number

Type your NIN

Fill in your email address

Den click on di button wia dem write 'SUBMIT'

You fit also dial *785#

E go ask you to imput di 11 digits National Identification Number, then send. E go tell you say e don dey successful.

Afta deadline pass & your SIM card no get NIN, see wetin go happun next

How to link your NIN to your GLO Number

Send Update NIN (put space) NIN (put space) First name (put space) and Last Name to 109.

How to link your NIN to Airtel Number

Di steps na to dial *121*1#

Im put your 11 digit National Identification Number

After you go receive text message saying e dey successful

How to link your National Identification Number to 9mobile Number

Visit di website https://9mobile.com.ng/nin

Click on di green space wia dem write 'verify and link your NIN now'

Di Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy don order all network providers to cancel di N20 charge for di retrieval of di NIN wit immediate effect.

He say dis na to make di process dey easier and affordable.