Abuja-Kaduna train incident: Attackers of Kaduna train for video tok why dem release Bank of Agric boss

4 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, fAlwan Hassan Wetin we call dis foto, Maharan da suka kai wa jirgin kasan Kaduna hari

Gunmen wey attack train wey dey travel from Nigeria capital Abuja to Kaduna state ten days ago don release video wey dey circulate across northern Nigeria after dem release Bank of Agriculture boss Alwan Hassan on Wednesday.

Di 1:30 secs video show Mr Alwan in di middle of four gunmen wey wear military outfits holding guns while dia fifth member wey im hands show dey use phone record dem.

No sight of any of di oda passengers wey dem gbab alongside di bank oga even though goment say dem neva fit account for 168 passengers inside dat particular train.

“No be money we need even dis man we wan release am to im relatives because of im age and for di sake of di holy month of Ramadan wey we dey in,” one of di bandits for di video tok.

“Dis goment need to show seriousness because we still get oda passengers wey still dey with us.”

For di video dem give Mr Alwan opportunity to speak and e use di chance to call on goment to help oda kidnapped victims wey e leave behind.

How di attack happun

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Part of di cabin of di train wey di attackers dabaru

On Monday, 28 March, some suspected bandits attack one of di trains wey dey run between Abuja and Kaduna for northern Nigeria,

Some passengers describe di horror wey happun on Monday evening inside train as dem dey travel from Abuja to Kaduna as bandits bomb parts of di train and also shoot some pipo.

Shehu Isa, one of di passengers tell BBC News Pidgin say di train leave Abuja around 6pm and evritin bin dey go smoothly until dem reach Dutse- Kakau area wen dem hear loud bang and train begin shake.

“Me and di pesin wey siddon near me dey even gist, wen we hear di loud bang and train begin shake. Na so all of us quickly lie down for ground.”

Isa tok say e no too tay before dem start dey hear gunshots.

"I use my eye see some pipo wey wit gun wounds, yesterday (Monday) na one of di greatest escape for my life.”

“We no dey follow road again because of insecurity but now di same insecurity dey take over railways. How poor man wan survive for Nigeria?” na so e ask wit so much pain for im voice.

Isa tok say e go tay small before e travel again sake of di shock and trauma wey e go thru.

‘Na unforgettable day for all of us’

Anoda passenger Anas Iro Danmusa wey bin dey use Facebook to update pipo on dia situation, say di bomb wey di criminals plant no be small one as e destroy di whole engine of di train.

“All of us just lie down dey pray for dat Katari -Rijana area because of di shootings."

Na Danmusa bin share update wen Nigeria military reach di area to rescue di passengers although unconfirmed reports say di bandits carry some passengers go.

Buhari call di pipo wey carry out di attack 'terrorists'

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari tok say e dey pained ova di second attack on di Abuja-Kaduna train and call di attackers terrorists

E say "our thoughts dey with di family of di pipo wey die and our prayers dey with those wey injure".

Buhari tok dis one afta meeting with Security Chiefs for Abuja last week

Di Abuja-Kaduna train attack leave eight pipo dead and 26 wit injury.

Dat na according to di Kaduna state Commissioner for di ministry of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Oda times wey Kaduna-Abuja train suffer attack

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Last week no be di first time wey di trains wey dey follow dis route dey suffer attacks from bandits.

And for may passengers, dem dey confuse bicos dem bin dey get mind say di trains go dey safer dan roads especially for di Abuja-Kaduna route sake of di many reports of kidnappings.

October 2021, some pipo attack di train wey dey travel from Kaduna to Abuja .

September 2020, train wey dey move from Abuja to Kaduna come under serious attack and passengers say dem hear gunshots as di train dey move, but ASP Mohammed Jagile wey be tok-tok pesin for Kaduna Police Command bin comot to say na just some hoodlums throw stones at di train.

January 2020, anoda incident happun for Katari station (70km to capital Abuja) as some passengers complain say dem hear gunshots on dia way to Abuja.

Why Kaduna-Abuja rail dey important

Di Kaduna to Abuja rail na di only active rail wey connect Nigerian capital Abuja to di seven northwest states.

Many Nigerians wey dey travel to Abuja from Katsina, Sokoto or any of di northwest states dey travel to Kaduna by road and from dia enter train to Abuja to avoid Kaduna road wey get many security wahala.

President Muhammadu Buhari commission di train services on 26 July, 2016 and e come at a time wey many pipo dey try avoid regular road due to kidnappings and banditry wey dey happun so dis reason make plenty pipo to prefer di train.