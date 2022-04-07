Lagos State goment close down hospital afta 'first time' mother die during Childbirth

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Chibike Nwachukwu

Di Lagos State goment don close down one hospital for di state afta report say dem dey incompetent.

Goment take di action afta report come out say Vivian Nwachukwu, wey be first time mother die for di hospital during child birth.

Na di Health facility monitoring and accreditation agency (HEFAMAA) of di state goment close di hospital.

Wetin happun

Di incident happun on 28 March for Okota area of Lagos.

Chibuike Nwachukwu, husband of di late woman tell BBC Pidgin say im wife bin no get complications during her pregnancy.

"I dey Enugu state when everi tin happun," e tok.

Di man say "my wife undergo antenatal for di hospital until on Sunday 28th March 2022.

Wia dis foto come from, Chibike Nwachukwu Wetin we call dis foto, Chibike Nwachukwu, husband of di woman share dia final chat before she die

"She do all di tins including scans and tests wey she suppose do and she dey very ok.

Nwachukwu say im wife chat am up to give am update of how evri tin dey go wen she enta labour.

"Di hospital tell am to come wen she tell dem say her water don break. As she reach dia dem induce her to speed up labour.

"For some time I no fit reach her again until around 2am for midnight wey I get call from my sister wey dey wit her say dem need blood."

'I come see my wife deadi body'

Nwachukwu say im try to get di blood but im come begin dey uncomfortable, "wen I hear say dem say dem wan cut off my wife womb. Dis na afta she don lose blood".

Di middle aged man say im 28-years-old wife die before im reach Lagos - "I try get five pints of blood."

E say sake of how di night don go im no fit endure to wait for any tine, "I just beg my friend to help book flight wey carry me come Lagos.

"As I reach di hospital I see my wife deady body inside one place wey dem say na theatre.

"Mind you, I was in Enugu while all this was happening."

'Di hospital no dey registered'

Di man carry di matter go social media wey attract goment intervention.

Commissioner of Health for Lagos, Akin Abayomi, post for im official twitter handle say goment don seal di hospital.

E say na di state health agency, Hefamaa seal di hospital.

But di Executive Secretary of di Agency, Dr Abiola Idowu say dem seal di hospital "for not was complying wit set standards."

She say investigation show say di hospital no register wit di agency.

"Dia non registration contravene di 2006 Health Sector Reform Law.

"E mean say di facility dey operate illegally. Di team also discover say di hospital no get enough staff".

Im say di agency dey investigate di death of 28 year old Vivian Nwachukwu, adding say di hospital go dey closed in oda to protect di public.

In di meantime, her husband, Chibuike Nwachukwu say di son dey alive but e dey take treatment for intensive care unit "afta everi tin wey happun to am."