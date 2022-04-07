Nkechi Blessing husband don end her relationship with Nigerian actress?

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday don comot to hala about her former politician bobo, Falegan Opeyemi David.

Dis dey comot afta di CEO of di Non-profit organisation ODF foundation, go Instagram live to tok say "I no be anybody's husband".

Di two bin announce dia marriage last year but dem don since delete di lovey-dovey pictures wey dey popular for from dia Instagram.

Afta di declaration wey oga Falegan make, di Yollywood actress comot for her social media page to lay some accusations for im head.

Nkechi hala say na she first comot hand for di relationship since last year and no be im leave am say, "you no fit date an Nkechi leave, I go leave you when I ready or I go leave you wen I do tire".

Tori be say di two of dem marry for 2020 but na for June, 2021 di actress post pictures of di wedding.

Wetin Nkechi Blessing Sunday accuse her former bobo

She accuse am of different tins wey include:

Lying say na im build her bungalow

Making am fight with everybodi wey dey industry

Fake life, including renting of army uniform to form soldier abroad and smnapping pictures in business class of a flight wey im buy economy ticket for.

Say im no get beta pillow for im house oor London.

She say she no sabi which kain work e dey do

Im no be Honourable even thugh im dey use di title with im name