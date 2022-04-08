Nnamdi Kanu news: Nigeria goment issue new guidelines for terrorism ahead of separatist leader case

Authorities for Nigeria don issue new guidelines for trial of anybody wey dem charge wit terrorism for any Federal High Court.

According to one press statement wey di Chief Information Officer of Federal High Court of Nigeria, Catherine Oby Christopher release, di new guideline include ban on media coverage of court proceedings except say di judge change im order.

Only judges, lawyers and parties wey relate to di case dey allowed into courtrooms and tight security go dey during such trials wit perimeter distance around di court building. Access go dey denied to members of di public.

Di announcement dey come one day before di trial of di leader of di banned separatist movement wey dey known as Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu go resume.

On Friday di federal high court for Abuja go rule on charges wey Nigeria govment file against Kanu wey relate to treason and terrorism at the federal high court Abuja.

Kanu group want breakaway state of Biafra for Nigeria southeast.

Other guidelines wey Court release

Another guideline wey dey inside di statement wey di Chief Information Officer of Federal High Court of Nigeria release, say:

identities and contact details of victims and witnesses no go dey disclosed for their safety.

any pesin wey go against di guidelines ''go dey deemed to don commit offence'' wey dey contrary to di kontri anti-terrorism law.

Di statement add say di Chief Judge of di Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, give di new guidelines wey im name ''Federal High Court Practice Directions'' to ensure ''security and safety''.

Di authorities say di measures wey dem announce on Thursday go take immediate effect.

Wetin dey expected to happun for Nnamdi Kanu case

Di federal high court for Abuja dey expected to deliver ruling on di matter wey involve di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) Nnamdi Kanu on 8 April 2022.

Justice Binta Nyako go deliver ruling on di objection wey Kanu raise to di 15 amended charges against am.

Di Ipob leader dey also challenge di competence of di court to im matter.

Wetin happun for di last hearing

Since im arrest last year, February 16, 2022 na di day Nnamdi Kanu begin.

Court put am for dock wia dem read im new charges to am - e plead "not guilty" to di charges.

Kanu through im lawyer, Mike Ozekhome SAN tell di court say di new charges wey di prosecution, Department of state service (DSS) bring dey illegal.

"Di charges dey baseless, worthless, defective and no fit stand di test of di law," Ozekhome tell court.

E tell di Judge to dismiss di new charges, adding say im dey innocent of all di allegations.

However, di goment lawyer, Labaran Shuuaibu tell court to ignore Kanu submission.

E say some of di claims for im affidavit don begin touch on di main matter - e later tell court to dismiss di application say make Kanu face im trial.

Nnamdi Kanu bail application

Besides di request to for court to throway di 15 charges wey goment file against am, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu also make application for bail.

But di trial Judge say she not fit hear di application of di Ipob leader bail.

Afta hearing di argument from di two side Justice Nyako adjourned di matter to today April 8 for ruling on di arguments.

Di court say she need to also address di issue of weda she fit try di matter in di first place before she consider any oda argument.

Amended charges against Nnamdi Kanu

Nigeria goment bin sama Kanu wit charges on alleged acts of terrorism and treasonable felony, den di office of di Attorney-General of di federation come amend di charges against Kanu wey dem file as motion on notice for di court.

Dis na di amended charges against Kanu:

•Say Kanu allegedly use im radio broadcast from London wia e boast to separate south east, south south and some parts of Kogi and Benue states from Nigeria to form Biafra land.

•Say Kanu allegedly use im radio broadcast from London abuse Nigeria President Muhammdu Buhari wen im call di president "paedophile, a terrorist, an idiot and an embodiment of evil."

•Say Kanu allegedly import Radio transmitter wey be TRAM 50L wey e hide inside container go keep for Ihiala, Anambra state.

•Say Kanu allegedly declare im sef as member of Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), group wey Nigeria goment don ban.

•Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e use di radio broadcast from London to encourage members of di banned Ipob to attack Nigeria security operatives and dia family members.

•Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e incite members of di public to kill police officers.

•Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen im boast say tins go happen and say pipo go die.

•Say Kanu allegedly use di Radio broadcast from London to commit act of terrorism wen e declare sit-at-home and threaten death on pipo wey no obey di order.

•Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e use im radio to incite pipo to stage violent revolution against di federal goment.

•Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e use im radio to direct members of di public to burn down goment facility for Lagos.

•Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e use im radio to incite di public to destroy public transport system for Lagos wey cause major economic loss.

•Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e incite Ipob members to manufacture bomb.

•Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e incite members of di public to stop di Anambra state election and destroy Nigeria political and economic structure.

•Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e issue deadly threat to anyone wey no obey di sit at home order to write im own will.

Timeline of Nnamdi Kanu Trial from 2015

October 2015: Dem arrest and arraign Kanu on top charges of treasonable felony, unlawful possession of arms, and illegal importation of broadcast equipment, for Federal High Court, Abuja.

October 2015: Kanu and im defendants deny di charges dem.

December 2015: Court order di release of Nnamdi Kanu but di federal goment refuse to comply.

December 2015: Di federal goment file anoda five-count charge of treasonable felony against di Ipob leader and for 2016, three courts rule say make dem lock am for Kuje prison, citing threats to national security.

May 2016: Nnamdi Kanu cari cry go ECOWAS Court and blame President Buhari say e no wan grant am bail.

April 2017: Di federal high court for Abuja come grant Kanu bail on 'health grounds.'

April 2017: Kanu come become free man once again afta dem detain am for 18 months.

September 2017: Kanu japa from Naija.

September 2017: Di lawyer wey dey represent Kanu say im neva yan wit im client since September 14, wen sojas invade im house for Imo state.

October 2017: Wen court resume di treason trial of Kanu, e no show.

June 2021: Di Federal goment repatriate Ipob leader to Nigeria to continue im trial. Nigeria Minister of justice na im announce say dem don catch am and return am back to di kontri.

June 2021: Court order make dem lock am for SSS custody until July 26.

July 26, 2021: Court adjourn di case to October 21.

October 21: Dem bring Kanu come court wit plenti security and court adjourn to 10th November.

November 10, 2021: Nnamdi Kanu lawyers stage walkout from di court afta SSS no allow some of di defence lawyers to enta di court room.

November 10, 2021: Di presiding judge come move di case to 19, 20 of January, 2022.

December 2nd, 2021: Di court hold an emergency session wia Nnamdi kanu lawyers ask di court to move di trial date forward and court agree and put am for January 18, 19, 20.

January 18, 2022: Di presiding judge adjourn di case to 19 afta di prosecution file new charges.

January 19, 2022: Kanu plead not guilty to di charges against am and di judge adjourn di mata to 16 of February to consider application to quash di charges against Kanu.

February 16, 2021: Kanu challenge di competence of di court to hear im matter. Court adjourn to April 8 for ruling.