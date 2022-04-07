Nkechi Blessing: Nigerian celebs Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Tonto Dikeh, Kora Obidi relationship wey crash

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nkechi Blessing Wetin we call dis foto, Di actress confam her break up wit Falegan Opeyemi David to her two point three million Instagram followers

Nollywoood actress Nkechi Blessing na di latest Nigerian celebrity to announce say her love relationship wit Falegan Opeyemi David don crash.

Di former lovers announce di news of di collapse of dia relationship for dia social media accounts.

Fans of di couple still dey in shock about di news of dia break up.

Dis latest celebrity breakup dey come few weeks afta Kora obidi, anoda Nigerian celebrity wey announce say her marriage too don end.

Our story go torchlight di odas wey just happun recently too.

Nkechi Blessing and Falegan Opeyemi David love relationship

Wia dis foto come from, Nkechi Blessing and Falegan Opeyemi David

Nkechi and Falegan bin marry for 2020 but na for June, 2021 di actress post pictures of dia wedding.

And before di relationship scatter di former couple been dey totori dia fans wella for social media wit dia love.

For one of dia post for Instagram wey bin go viral di actress bin dey lick her bobo toes she even tease am small say e get "woman leg".

Dia marriage wey dey almost two years officially crash for April 2022.

Tori be say na her former bobo oga Falegan first torchlight di mata for im Instagram live wia im tok say "I no be anybody husband".

Before di actress come out to her two point three million Instagram followers to share her own side of di story.

Nkechi hala say na she first comot hand for di relationship since last year and no be im leave am. "you no fit date and Nkechi leave, I go leave you when I ready or I go leave you wen I do tire," she tok.

Korra Obidi and Justin Dean love relationship

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@korraobidi Wetin we call dis foto, Dem bin marry for December 2017

Korra Odidi, US based Nigeria dancer and her ex husband Justin Dean love relationship na another one wey don crash.

Tori be say di couple bin meet for China through one popular dating app, Tinder.

Dem do dia wedding for December 2017 and dia marriage crash for March 2022.

Kora former lover bin announce say im dey file for divorce barely one week afta dem welcome dia second child.

Her former bobo explain im reason for di divorce as alleged cheating and add say di marriage dey uncomfortable for am.

Dat news surprise many as di couple been no show any sign say dem dey get issues for dia relationship at all.

Tonto Dike and Prince Kpokpogri love relationship

Wia dis foto come from, InSTAGRAM

Na for July 2021, di actress officially confam say she dey in a relationship wit Prince Kpokpogri.

Di Nollywood actor tag Prince Kpokpogri inside social media post where she dey count her blessings and also refer to am as her 'husband'.

She say "I ADORE YOU @kpokpogri @kingandre_dikeh and all our kids. Thank you to MY HUSBAND."

For di video she post for her verified Instagram handle, e show her and Prince Kpokpogiri for di graduation ceremony of her son, King Andre, di son she get wit her ex-husband Churchill Olakunle.

Madam Tonto write say God don answer one of her secret prayers as e give her man wey stand wit her as her head and as a father to her son.

She thank God for her new status as she declare say if "happiness na pesin, e for be her."

But dia relationship no last long sake of accuse of cheating wey make dem break up.

Why pipo dey interested in celebrity marriage?

Marriage na big deal for Nigeria, dat na why many pipo dey interested in di love relationships of celebrities.

Dem dey look up to dem as role models and most times wan copy how dey live dia lives.

Wit huge fans base, money and di pressure to keep up wit di trends.