Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court Confirmation: She fit become US first black female judge

7 April 2022, 17:00 WAT New Informate 10 minutes wey don pass

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson elevation as di first Black woman on di Supreme Court dey essentially assured.

But first di United States Senate must take two critical steps to confirm her.

US Senate dey expected to vote on Thursday 7 April, 2022 to confam Judge Jackson to di Supreme Court.

If dem swear am in for dis summer, Jackson go break record to serve on di nation high court.

All 50 Senate Democrats, plus di two independents wey join wit dem dey expected to vote for Jackson confirmation.

At least three Republicans: Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska go also join dem.

Democrats bin don point out say Judge Jackson go become di first former public defender on di court withe her experience for nine years on di federal bench.

But many Republicans find fault wit her decision during 30 hours of confirmation hearings not to comment on whether make dem add seats to di Supreme Court.

During her confirmation hearings, her remark say she no fit define di term "woman" also draw attention.

Dem also accuse her of leniency for child pornography cases.

If dem confam her, Judge Jackson, age 51, go be di first black woman justice wey dem go name to di Supreme Court for di US judiciary 233-year history.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson profile

She go also be just di third black American to ever sit on di kontri top court, to follow justices Thurgood Marshall and current Justice Clarence Thomas.

Di jurist, a Washington DC native, currently sit on di influential US Court of Appeals for di DC circuit.

She get two degrees from Harvard University and once serve as editor of di Harvard Law Review.

For any Supreme Court justice nomination, di US president dey choose im preferred candidate.

Dat candidate go later face a vote before di Senate Judiciary Committee before final approval by di Senate.

Di court play a crucial role for US life and e dey often be di final word on some ogbonge laws and gbas-gbos between states and di federal government.

Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court Confirmation hearing key moments before Senate

Each senator get 30 minutes on Tuesday to question Ms Jackson

Jacksn tok about her judicial philosophy

Several Republicans don focus on how Ms Jackson view and interpret di law.

Some don question if she be "activist judge" wey dey impose her policy views or preference from di bench.

Di judge reply say she dey "acutely aware" of di limits on her judicial authority and she say she get three-step methodology to keep herself in check.

"I dey try in every case to stay for my lane," she tok

Democrats argue say Ms Jackson record dey well-established through over 500 legal opinions.

Tori be say Senate don confam Ketanji Brown Jackson before on three occasions.

Representing Guantanamo detainees

Some lawmakers on di committee don raise concerns say Ketanji Brown Jackson dey provide "free legal services to help terrorists get out" of di notorious facility.

In response, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson say dem dey assign cases to public defenders.

And dem no dey choose who to represent, often helping those wey no fit afford a lawyer, she add.

And all defendants dey "entitled to representation and being treated fairly" under di US justice system.

Texas Republican John Cornyn ask Ms Jackson why she name former President George W Bush and former Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld "war criminals"for one court filing on behalf of one client.

"Why you go do something like dat? E be like e dey out of character," im tok.

Judge Jackson say she need to review di document but "no mean to play dem down".

Critical race theory

Texas lawmaker Ted Cruz question di nominee on her views of critical race theory (CRT).

CRT na one framework for understanding di way systemic racism fit cause discrimination and disadvantage.

Critical Race Theory don become topic of fierce political debate for di US.

Dis na as parents, teachers and school administrators struggle wit how to teach race, discrimination and inequality for di classroom.

Conservatives argue say dem create CRT teachings to create guilt in white people.

But Ms Jackson say: "I never study critical race theory, and I never use am. E no dey come up in my work as a judge."

She agree say dem dey teach related academic theories for law school.

To add more justices to di court

As di Supreme Court recently consolidate a 6-3 conservative majority, liberal politicians and activists don suggest to add more seats to di top court.

Democrats argue say e fit restore di damaged credibility of di court.

But Republicans don slam di proposal as means of installing more liberal justices to di court.

Sitting Supreme Court justices don also speak out against di idea.

Wen dem ask her about di issue on Tuesday, Ms Jackson no gree answer:

"Judges no suppose dey speak to political issues. Dis na policy question for Congress."

'Anti-law enforcement'

Judge Jackson time as a public defender don open her up to attacks from Republicans say she dey "soft on crime".

But she challenge am tok say her experiences on both sides of di criminal justice system na "asset" and e don make her a better lawyer.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson also point to her family connections - her brother na police officer for Baltimore, Maryland.

While her uncle na once chief of police for Miami, Florida.

"Crime and di need for law enforcement no be abstract concepts or political slogans to me." She tok.

Prosecuting child porn offenders

Senator Dick Durbin bin ask Ms Jackson about claim by im colleague Josh Hawley say she get a "pattern of letting child porn offenders off di hook".

Di Missouri Republican don argue she dey hand down lenient penalties as a judge and advocate for lowering penalties as vice chair of di US Sentencing Commission.

Di US Sentencing Commission na di office wey dey advise Congress on federal sentencing guidelines.

For her part, Ms Jackson - a mother of two - say "Dis no be di truth."

Ketanji Brown Jackson biography

Dem born Judge Jackson for Washington, DC and she grow up for Miami, Florida.

Wen Judge Jackson dey preschool, her papa attend law school.

For one 2017 lecture, Judge Jackson trace her love of di law back to sitting next to her father for dia apartment.

Im battle wit im law school homework—reading cases and preparing for Socratic questioning—while she go dey do her preschool homework—colouring books.

Judge Jackson stand out as a high achiever throughout her childhood.

She be one speech and debate star wey dem elect as "mayor" of Palmetto Junior High and student body president of Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

But like many Black women, Judge Jackson still face pipo wey no gree her own alias naysayers.

Wen Judge Jackson tell her high school guidance counsellor say she wan attend Harvard, di guidance counsellor warn say make Judge Jackson no set her "sights so high."

Dis one no stop Judge Jackson. She graduate from Harvard University, then attend Harvard Law School, wia she graduate and become editor of di Harvard Law Review.