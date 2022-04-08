Nnamdi Kanu news: Federal High Court strike out eight of 15 charges against

51 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu for court on Tuesday, 16, February, 2022

Federal High Court for Abuja don strike out eight out of di 15 court charges wey dem sama Nnamdi Kanu sake of alleged terrorism.

Justice Binta Nyako wen she dey deliver di ruling on di validity of di charge, say for dis instant preliminary objection application, counts 6,7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 no disclose any offense by di defendant , while Count 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 13 and 15 show some allegations.

Di 15 charges before bin border on terrorism wey Nigeria goment file against Kanu.

Di trial of Nnamdi Kanu dey adjourned and e go kontinu on 17th, 18th and 26th May wia Kanu go ansa for di remaining count charges.

Charges wey remain wey Kanu go still need answer

Count 1: Say you Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to intimidate di population.

Count 2: Say you Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to threaten members of di public wit sit at home order.

Count 3: Say you Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia you declare your sef as member and leader of Ipob, group wey Nigeria goment don ban.

Count 4: Say you Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia you encourage members of di public to kill Nigeria security officers.

Count 5: Say you Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia you encourage di public to attack officers of di Nigeria police force.

Count 13: Say you Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia you encourage members of di public to burn down evri federal goment facilty for Lagos wey lead to major economic loss to federal goment.

Count 15: Say you Nnamdi Kanu import Radio transmitter known as Tram 50L and hide am inside container for Ubulisiuzor for Ihiala Local government area of Anambra state.

Di eight charges wey di court strike out

Count 6: Say you Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia you encourage members of di public to kill Nigeria security officers.

Count 7: Say you Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia you encourage members of di public to kill Nigeria security officers.

Count 8: Say you Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia you tell members of Ipob to manufacture bombs.

Count 9: Say you Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia you encourage members of di public to destabilize Anambra election.

Count 10: Say you Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia you encourage members of di public to destroy public facilities.

Count 11: Say you Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia you threaten members of di public say make dem no come out on Monday 31 May, 2021.

Count 12: Say you Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia you encourage members of di public to embark on violent revolution against di federal republic of Nigeria.