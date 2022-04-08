Aguata Local government on fire: Gunmen attack Aguata days afta Anambra State governor Charles Soludo offer amnesty

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Charles Soludo

Aguata local government headquarters become di latest location of attack by gunmen for Anambra state wey dey southeast Nigeria.

Di attack happun on Thursday evening as jaguda pipo continue dia rampage on goment properties for di state.

Aguata na di home local government of di new govnor of di state Prof Charles Soludo.

Di attack dey come days afta di state goment offer amnesty to criminals.

Prof Soludo extend hand of peace to armed pipo say make dem trust im goment, lay down dia arms and stop di attacks and killings for di state.

"We don deploy manhunt on di pipo wey carry out di attack and we don restore normalcy to di area," Tochukwu Ikenga, Anambra police tok-tok pesin confam di incident.

Recent attacks for Anambra state

Wia dis foto come from, Charles Soludo Wetin we call dis foto, Foto of Prof Charles Soludo wen e visit Ukpor afta di attack of Nnewi South LGA

Attacks by Jaguda pipo for Anambra state don dey happun more and more recently.

Di attacks increase since oga Soludo take over as govnor of di state for March.

On April 1: Gunmen burn down two police stations for Osumenyi, Amichi and Ezinifite police stations for Nnewi South local government area.

April 3: Gunmen open fire on one FRSC patrol team along Igbo-Uku-Uga road. Two road safety officers die for di attack. Bisi Kazeem, tok tok pesin for FRSC say leader of di patrol team dey hospital afta bullet touch am.

On March 31: di gunmen attack di headquarters of Nnewi South local government area. Di security guard of di council die for di attack.

March 12: Gunmen attack venue of burial for Ndingbu village, Nnewi South local government area. Dis na afta a similar attack for Ebenebe community for Awka North local government. Police say those attacks dey cult related.

Soludo 'truth and peace' committee

To end di attack and bring peace to Anambra state don become priority of di state govnor.

E make di commitment to restore peace to di state for im inauguration speech on March 17.

As part of effort to appease di jaguda pipo, govnor Soludo declare one day prayer for di state "to mark di end of di weekly sit at home order." E also offer amnesty to di gunmen.

Di govnor also assure dem say im and oda leaders of di Southeast dey tok wit Nigeria goment to fast track di release of Ipob leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

On 6 April e set up 15 man committee on "truth, justice and peace".

Goment say di responsibility of di committee na to:

Document victims and circumstances of death, brutality and imprisonment of suspected criminals.

Identify stakeholders and groups wey don play important role for di agitations and fight and di demands of di violent groups.

Address any oda issue wey fit don lead to crisis

And recommend way forward for di future.