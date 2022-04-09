Black Coffee: First African to collect Grammy award for Best Dance/Electronic Album

Shingai Nyoka

BBC News, Harare

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Black Coffee wey come from Durban, South Africa don win plenti accolades for im music

South African DJ Black Coffee don always call out how dem dey put African Music for one side-stage instead of wetin im call di "main stage" of music enents and festivals.

Howeva, on Monday, di artist wey im real name na Nkosinathi Maphumulo, bin see one of im dreams come true, afta im win Grammy for di Best Dance/Electronic Album for im seventh studio album, Subconsciously.

Dis make DJ Black Cofee di first African artiste to win Grammy under di Best Dance/Electronic Album category. Most of African Grammy winners dey win under di World Music Category.

Black Coffee tell BBC say, "hearing say I don win, and then as I waka to di stage to collect di award still be like say na lie, and I think e go dey like dat for some time".

Di superstar DJ bin want im album, wey feature stars like DJ David Guetta and Pharrell Williams to get international recognition.

E say, "Di main reason I dey do wetin I dey do na to carry di flag of my kontri. To get recognition for dis way outside of 'World Music' category make all di hard work to dey worth it."

Wetin im win mean for African Music

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, The DJ has do perform for di well-known Coachella festival to huge crowds

Di superstar DJ, wey don perform for di Coachella Music festival, Ibiza and clubs all ova di world, say now im wan use im music wey e describe as "home-brewed but future focused" to help more African musicians to get recognition for di global scale.

Im win don already dey ginger oda South African musicians as Afro-jazz artist Simphiwe Dana tell BBC, "we don ready for Grammy win of dis kain since and e go open new markets for South African artists."

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa agree as im tell DJ Black Coffee say, "thank you as you dey fly di flag and inspire di next generation of talent to take ova di world."

Oda South Africans don win Grammys include di Soweto Gospel Choir wey get three wins but, na for di World Music Category.

Odas wey no win di award for World Music category dey win for collabos like di one Wizkid do for Beyoncé Brown Skin Girl.

Black Coffee win dey come as di influence of South African music don dey grow around di world sake of di new genre, Amapiano.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, streams of dat kain of music don increase by 116% in di past year all ova di world.

All dis dey happun as di Nigerian Afrobeats sound still dey influence music worldwide.

Who be DJ Black Coffee?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Black Coffee oldest son Esona Maphumulo watch im papa dey collect grammy

DJ Black Coffee bin dey born for di port city of Durban, South Africa.

At di age of 14 e bin dey celebrate di eve of Nelson Mandela na im motor comot from nowia enta di crowd, di accident give am lifelong injury wey make am no fit use one of im hand.

Im first journey into music na wen im bin dey part of im cousin sound system crew for party but no be till 1994 wey im start to make music as im career.

Howeva no be until ten years afta, e come blow wit di release of im award winning first album wey im call Black Coffee.