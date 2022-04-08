Will Smith banned from Oscars: Academy Awards banish Will Smith for 10 years over slap

Will Smith (R) hit Chris Rock on stage during di Oscars ceremony, afta Rock make one joke about Smith wife

Will Smith don dey ban from di Oscars gala and oda Academy events for 10 years.

Di banishment of di US actor come afta e slap comedian Chris Rock for di Oscars.

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science, wey dey organise di Oscars awards ceremony, meet virtually on Friday to discuss disciplinary action.

Smith don bin apologise for im actions on 28 March 2022 and resign from di Academy days afta.

Di actor hit Rock for joking about im wife shaved head, wey be as a result of hair-loss condition wey dem call alopecia.

Less than one hour later, dem award am di best actor award for im role in "King Richard".

Dat na feem wia e play di papa of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

For one statement, di Academy tok say di 94th Oscars don dey "overshadow by di unacceptable and harmful behaviour wey we see Will Smith show on stage".

Di organisation tok say for di time di slap happen, dem no "adequately address di situation for di room"

And dem "no dey prepare for di incident wey happun suddenly". Dem apologise for dis.

Di Academy also thank Chris Rock for "maintaining im composure under extraordinary circumstances".

Dem tok say di reason for banning Smith na to protect performers and guests and "restore trust for di Academy".

For im resignation statement, Will Smith tok say e don "betray di trust of di Academy" and dey "heartbroken" over im actions.

Smith add say e go "fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct".

Di actor resignation mean say e go fit vote for future Oscars voters.

Di Academy disciplinary review over di incident, originally dey scheduled for 18 April, but dem fast-track am afta Will Smith resign.

Few pesin na im don resign from di academy.

Four members - producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Bill Cosby, director Roman Polanski and cinematographer Adam Kimmel - don comot over sexual misconduct allegations.

While dem expel actor Carmine Caridi for 2004 for pirating screener videos wey dem give am.

But di standards of conduct wey di film academy lay out contain various disciplinary options for Smith.

Like excluding Will Smith from future Oscars ceremonies, revoking im eligibility for awards or taking back di Oscar wey e newly win.

Only one Oscar na im dem don ever take back; one feature wey dem call "Young Americans" bin win di best documentary honour for 1969 but dem find out say e dey ineligible for di award dat year.

Late last month, actor Whoopi Goldberg - one member of di academy board of governor - predict say Will Smith go face "big consequences" but tok say "we no go take dat Oscar away from am."

Aside di Academy actions, at least two studios - Sony and Netflix - dey pause dia projects with Will Smith.

Chris Rock, wey begin im latest stand up comedy tour shortly afta di Oscars telecast, neva comment publicly on di slap.