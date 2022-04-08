Nnamdi Kanu court trial today: Charges Justice Nyako drop from Biafra activist case

Nnamdi Kanu court trial today see Justice Binta Nyako reduce di charges against am to seven.

Di Biafra activist bin dey face 15 charges wey border on terrorism and crime against Nigerian laws.

Federal High Court for Abuja on Friday strike out eight of di 15 wey dem file against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Binta Nyako for her ruling on top which charge go stay and which one go comot, she tok say;

For dis first applications to challenge charges 6,7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14, e no disclose any offense by di defendant [Nnamdi Kanu].

Di Federal High Court Judge however maintain say charges 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 13 and 15 show some allegations.

See eight charges against Nnamdi Kanu court strike out

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Count 6: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to kill Nigeria security officers.

Count 7: Say Nnamdi Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen im boast say tins go happen and say pipo go die.

Count 8: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e tell members of Ipob to manufacture bombs.

Count 9: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to destabilize Anambra election.

Count 10: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to destroy public facilities.

Count 11: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e threaten members of di public say make dem no come out on Monday 31 May, 2021.

Count 12: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to embark on violent revolution against di federal republic of Nigeria.

Count 14: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to destroy public transport system for Lagos wey lead to economic loss to di goment.

Nnamdi Kanu court trial: Charges wey remain against di Biafra activist

Count 1: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to intimidate di population.

Count 2: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to threaten members of di public wit sit at home order.

Count 3: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e declare imsef as member and leader of Ipob, group wey Nigeria goment don ban.

Count 4: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to kill Nigeria security officers.

Count 5: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage di public to attack officers of di Nigeria police force.

Count 13: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to burn down evri federal goment facilty for Lagos wey lead to major economic loss to federal goment.

Count 15: Say Nnamdi Kanu import Radio transmitter known as Tram 50L and hide am inside container for Ubulisiuzor for Ihiala Local government area of Anambra state.

Di trial of Nnamdi Kanu dey adjourned and e go kontinu on 17th, 18th and 26th May.

Di judge bin take Kanu application for bail but decide ruling on a later date.

Na since June 2021, di Federal goment repatriate di Biafra activist to Nigeria to continue im trial.

Timeline of Nnamdi Kanu Trial from 2015

October 2015: Dem arrest and arraign Kanu on top charges of treasonable felony, unlawful possession of arms, and illegal importation of broadcast equipment, for Federal High Court, Abuja.

October 2015: Kanu and im defendants deny di charges dem.

December 2015: Court order di release of Nnamdi Kanu but di federal goment refuse to comply.

December 2015: Di federal goment file anoda five-count charge of treasonable felony against di Ipob leader and for 2016, three courts rule say make dem lock am for Kuje prison, citing threats to national security.

May 2016: Nnamdi Kanu cari cry go ECOWAS Court and blame President Buhari say e no wan grant am bail.

April 2017: Di federal high court for Abuja come grant Kanu bail on 'health grounds.'

April 2017: Kanu come become free man once again afta dem detain am for 18 months.

September 2017: Kanu japa from Naija.

September 2017: Di lawyer wey dey represent Kanu say im neva yan wit im client since September 14, wen sojas invade im house for Imo state.

October 2017: Wen court resume di treason trial of Kanu, e no show.

June 2021: Di Federal goment repatriate Ipob leader to Nigeria to continue im trial. Nigeria Minister of justice na im announce say dem don catch am and return am back to di kontri.

June 2021: Court order make dem lock am for SSS custody until July 26.

July 26, 2021: Court adjourn di case to October 21.

October 21: Dem bring Kanu come court wit plenti security and court adjourn to 10th November.

November 10, 2021: Nnamdi Kanu lawyers stage walkout from di court afta SSS no allow some of di defence lawyers to enta di court room.

November 10, 2021: Di presiding judge come move di case to 19, 20 of January, 2022.

December 2nd, 2021: Di court hold an emergency session wia Nnamdi kanu lawyers ask di court to move di trial date forward and court agree and put am for January 18, 19, 20.

January 18, 2022: Di presiding judge adjourn di case to 19 afta di prosecution file new charges.

January 19, 2022: Kanu plead not guilty to di charges against am and di judge adjourn di mata to 16 of February to consider application to quash di charges against Kanu.

February 16, 2022: Kanu challenge di competence of di court to hear im matter. Court adjourn to April 8 for ruling.