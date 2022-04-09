Osinachi Nwachukwu: Nigerians pay tribute to 'Ekwueme' gospel singer afta news of her death comot

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Osinachi Nwachukwu

Fans of gospel music don begin send tributes to mourn di death of Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Di singer wey dey in her forties die on Friday for Abuja.

Before her death, Osinachi na singer, songwriter wey become very popular for her song Ekwueme wey be collaboration she do wit singer Prospa Ochimana.

Di hit gospel song get ova 71 million views for Youtube.

Osinachi don feature for songs like Nara Ekele by Pastor Paul Enenche and Ema You no dey use me play and also release new song wey she title God of all power.

She usually dey sing in di Igbo language wey people from Nigeria southeast dey speak.

Osinachi leave behind her husband and her four children.

Since news of her death comot, fans for social media don begin send tribute message to di singer and her family.

Edwin Alex, wey also be gospel singer say Osinachi death don deny am of an opportunity to collabo wit her.

"Just 6 days ago, I call Mr Peter Nwachukwu to declare my intentions to do a song with im wife, Osinachi Nwachukwu and have her for my next meeting as well….", Edwin write on Facebook.

"Im accept my request, but ask me to give am time to pray about it.

"I bin dey Abuja on Monday, call am again, and im say e go call me back di next day.