Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi: Buhari Transport Minister declare to be Nigeria 2023 president

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, OZUMONU GUDU

Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, Nigeria Minister for Transportation, don declare interest to contest 2023 presidential election.

Amaechi declare to contest under di platform of di All Progressives Congress [APC] wey be President Muhammadu Buhari goment party.

E become di first cabinet minister for Buhari goment wey don declare to succeed di Nigerian leader on May 29, 2023.

Right Honourable Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi make di declaration on Saturday for di Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, during di Rivers APC Thanksgiving service.

Nigerian public dey already tok about Amaechi declaration as a serving minister for social media platforms.

Di former Rivers Governor, tok say im go seek di party ticket to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

"I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next President", Amaechi tok in from di crowd wey gada for di stadium.

Former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, current APC National Vice Chairman South-South Victor Giadom, Senator Ali Ndume, plus odas dey among top APC chiefs wey show face for di ceremony.

Amaechi don join oda politicians like Bola Tinubu, Govnor Yahya Bello wey don declare to run for president under APC.

Wia dis foto come from, Ozumonu Gudu Wetin we call dis foto, Crowd boku for Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Saturday wen Amaechi declare.

Dis declaration by di transportation minister don add up to di build up to Nigeria general election, as political parties search for a candidate to fly dia flag.

APC don zone di presidential ticket to southern Nigeria and Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi from di oil-rich south-south state of Rivers.

Until e declare interest to succeed im oga [President Muhammadu Buhari] on Saturday, Amaechi na di minister wey dey in charge of Nigeria rail ways, Sea ports and water ways mata.

Na for early 1990s di 56 year old politician join active politics.

Who be Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi na Nigeria Minister of Transportation and former Governor of Rivers State.

Dem born am for Ubima, Ikwerre Local Goment Area of Rivers State on 27th May, 1965 to late elder Fidelis Amaechi and wife Mrs. Mary Amaechi.

Amaechi start im educational for St. Theresa primary school from 1970 to 1976, where e pass im first school leaving certificate.

Afta dat e proceed to Government Secondary School Okolobiri for 1977, finish dia and get im West African School Certificate for 1982.

Amaechi later attend University of Port Harcourt for 1983, wia e graduate with honours degree in English Studies and Literature for 1987.

Na for University of Port Harcourt e lay di foundation of im political life.

For dia Amaechi participate actively for student union politics, especially for di National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS) wey e for be President, and di National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Afta Amaechi complete im National Youth Service for 1988, e join di services of Pamo Clinics and Hospital Ltd., wey belong to former Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Sir Dr. Peter Odili.

For dia Amaechi work as Public Relations Officer until 1992 wen e join partisan politics and become di Secretary of di National Republican Convention inside Ikwerre Local Goment Area.

From 1992 -1994, Amaechi na di Special Assistant to di Deputy Governor of Rivers State and also member of di Board of Directors of West Africa Glass Industry plus Risonpalm Nigeria Limited.

As e resume political activities for 1996, Amaechi join di Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN) and become di State Secretary of di Party Caretaker Committee.

E dey for dis position until di political development stop afta di death of General Abacha.

For 1999, General Abdulsalam Abubakar do according to as e promise to hand over power to elected civilian goment and during dat period Amaechi dey di forefront of politics.

Under di platform of People Democratic Party, Amaechi dey elected as State Legislator to represent Ikwere Constituency for Rivers State House of Assembly for 1999.

E also come dey elected to serve as speaker of di River State House of Assembly From 1999 to 2007