Russia Ukraine war: Boris Johnson travel to Kyiv for tok-tok with President Zelensky

56 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Russia Ukraine: Boris Johnson don travel to Ukrain Wetin we call dis foto, Boris Johnson and Volodomyr Zelensky

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson don do tok-tok for Kyiv with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Downing Street tok.

Di Prime Minister office say di visit na "show of solidarity" with Ukraine.

One tok-tok pesin say oga Johnson dey use di trip to set out new package of financial and military aid.

Dis dey come di day afta oga Johnson announce £100m of weapons for Ukraine afta di bombing of refugees for one railway station.

"Di prime minister don travel to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky in pesin, in show of solidarity with di Ukrainian pipo," Di tok-tok pesin add.

"Dem go discuss di UK long-term support to Ukraine and di PM go set out new package of financial and military aid."

Ukrainian embassy for London post one foto of di meeting online.

For one Facebook post, Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of di Ukrainian president office say: "Di UK na di leader in defence support for Ukraine."