Nigeria national grid collapse again: Power minister explain why light no dey

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, John Onyi, PHEDC

Nigeria national grid collapse again on Friday 8 April around 6:30pm Lagos time.

Dis collapse of Nigeria national grid dey happun for a third since 14 March, 2022.

And as usual e don leave millions of Nigerians for darkness. But wetin cause am?

"Di immediate cause of national blackout (system collapse) na sake of act of vandalism on a transmission tower.

"Dis time, na di Odukpani—Ikot Ekpene 330kV double circuit transmission line dem scata.

"E come result to sudden loss of about 400MW megawatts of power generation."

Na so one statement from Nigeria Federal Ministry of Power tok on behalf of di goment.

Federal goment say dem dey investigate failure of di national grid.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria national grid collapse again: Power minist

Dis fresh blackout happun for Lagos, Abuja, Kao, Kaduna and some oda parts of Nigeria afta di national grid collapse on Friday evening.

At least three elctricity distribution companies alias Discos confam dis for dia social media handles.

Dem promise say dem dey work shaperly to restore normal supply of light back.

But millions of Nigerians dey rely heavily on public power supply to run dia small-small business dem.

Inside kontri wey economy hard, issues like dis dey bite even hard for di poor wey no fit afford private power generator to get light.

Nigeria national grid meaning

Nigeria national grid na di public electric power wey dey supply light to homes, offices and oda places all ova di west African nation.

Na just over 4000MW megawatts of electricity Nigeria get for di grid to supply over 200 million Nigerians.

And sake of dis, steady public power supply all over Nigeria na still headache even for di kontri economy.

For middle of March, 2022, Nigeria bin experience collapse of di national grid, two times in one week.

Dat time, Nigeria minister of power say na cut for one transmission line collapse bin cause di power outage.

Di reason behind di blackouts nationwide last month bin dey because of one 330KV transmission line wey cut.

Dem also reveal say Nigerians lose about 1,100MW generation capacity for di national grid.

Wia dis foto come from, John Onyi/PHEDC

National grid system: How Nigeria electricity grid dey work?

Generating companies (GenCos), dia work na to produce electricity for Nigeria.

Di kontri get six companies wey dey generate electricity plus 28 power plants.

Three out of di 28 power plants dey use water take create light while di remaining 25 dey depend on gas.

All of di six GenCos na private companies and dem each get 60% shares while federal goment keep 40%.

Afta GenCos don produce di electricity, na di responsibility of di transmission company to transport am from wia dem produce am to wia dem go distribute am.

Transmission Company of Nigeria dey only one and na di only company wey get di right to transport electricity for di kontri. E belong to di federal goment.

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) say di total system collapse wey cause voltage collapse for some parts of di grid happun first at 10:40 am on Monday 14 March, 2022.

Ministry of Power reassure all electricity consumers say all relevant agencies inside di restoration of normal power supply dey charged to see di mata as emergency.