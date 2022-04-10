NDLEA discover 101 parcels of cocaine suspect allegedly hide inside children duvet

32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NDLEA

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) don intercept 101 parcels of cocaine wey one suspect allegedly hide inside Children duvet for Lagos airport.

NDLEA tok-tok pesin, Femi Babafemi, na im confam di seizure of di drugs wey weigh 13.2 kilograms for one statement on Sunday.

Oga Babafemi explain say na for di Murtala Muhammed International Airport for Lagos State, operatives of di agency take gbab dis drugs.

According to di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, dem allegedly discover di drugs for di bag of 52-years-old man wey dey return from Brazil.

NDLEA arrest di man on Saturday 9th April, 2022 for di D-Arrival Hall of di Lagos airport as im return from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Dem discover di 101 parcels of di class A drug with gross weight of 13.2kg from di only bag wey di man allegedly check-in.

During preliminary interview, di agency claim say di man wey be carpenter confess give operative of NDLEA wetin e stand to gain if to say e fit deliver dis drugs.

Di man say e suppose receive payment of N5million for trafficking di drug afta e don successfully deliver di consignment for Lagos, according to di agency.

NDLEA also reveal for statement wey dem release today, di plenti arrest and drug interception wey dem don make for oda parts of Nigeria aside Lagos.

For anoda similar development, NDLEA say dem also don intercept big pellets of skunk wey pesin hide inside detergent containers for Akanu Ibiam International Airport for Enugu wey dey south-eastern Nigeria.

One 37-years-old man wey dey return from South Africa na im allegedly bring di consignment wey weigh 730 grams enta Nigeria.

Also NDLEA officers of di Marine Unit for Oron beach, Oron, Akwa Ibom state arrest one cross-border drug trafficker on Friday 8th April.

Dem gbab dis suspect with 11,190 tablets of Tramadol during di outward clearance of passengers wey dey travel go Cameroon.

Di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency also make oda arrest for Edo, Zamfara and Ondo state during dis week plus seize 746.25 kilograms of cannabis for Akala, Mushin area of Lagos state.

Last week, di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency make anoda drug seizure for Port Harcourt. Dem describe di 4 April seizure as di largest drug seizure wey dem don make for di Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa since dia begin operations.