Interview tips: 'I get my dream job afta more dan 400 applications'

Princess Igho Williams

Broadcast Journalist, BBC News Pidgin

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ruth Ossai

For March, 2020 wen Ruth Ozavize Ossai move ova to di UK, she no believe say she go apply more dan 400 times before she go get her kind of job.

Ruth wey be Nigerian study Chemical Engineering for University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State Nigeria but later venture into Occupational Health and Safety.

Di 30 years old mum share with BBC Pidgin how she continue to apply for jobs and no give up until she get wetin she want.

At first, Ruth accept one work wey no be her area of specialization for June 2020 sake of frustration but dis no stop to continue her to apply.

Her continuous efforts come later pay off as she finally get her dream job for DHU healthcare afta more dan 400 applications and 25 interviews.

Wia dis foto come from, Ruth Ossai

"Na only application wey I do for 2021 I calculate sef, I no even add di ones for 2020 join," Ruth tell BBC Pidgin.

Everyday from Monday to Friday, na im I dey apply, between 10 to 15 applications per day.

Wen me and my husband siddon calculate all di applications, we find out say e even pass 400."

Ruth Ossai say di years wey she spend dey apply for jobs no affect her self-esteem except her career growth.

"Di only tin wey e affect na my career growth onto say dis two years, I no do anything related to my career as I leave Nigeria come UK."

I no come get anything to put for those years wey dey related to my career but I thank God say I still get something to put for dat gap as I no dey idle."

'E no get anything wey I dey do wrong'

Ruth say e no get anything wey she feel say she do wrong or right all through her plenti application process.

She say na di same CV wey she bin dey use take apply for different job opening na she also submit to get her dream job.

"Nothing really dey different wey I fill or submit for dis job wey I get."

Wia dis foto come from, Ruth Ossai

'Challenges wey likely cause my delay'

Ruth list some of di challenges wey she feel say make her not to be di choice candidate for some of di employers.

Work Experience - Dis na because she neva get working experience for UK as Health and Safety officer or for dat role.

Not Driving - Ruth say di fact say she neva dey drive fit also contribute as most Health and Safety job roles require di pesin to dey drive from one site to di oda to check compliance.

Location - Most of di places wey Ruth say she bin dey apply dey far from her home but sake of her plan to move, she continue to apply for jobs wey dey out from her town.

Expertise - She say her chemical engineering background also contribute to delay, based on say na more of manufacturing industry she don bin work for.

Ruth also add say Covid-19 pandemic also dey part of di challenges because e slow down tins as employers not too dey recruit like dat.

Tips to prepare and get Successful interview

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Base on her experience, Ruth give her own tips to pipo wey dey prepare for interview;

Study di organization - Know wetin dem dey do for dat organization wey you wan go, wetin be dia core values, mission and find out if e align to wetin you want.

No assume say you know all - Pipo need to continue to explore more even though dem know and no assume say dem sabi everything.

- Pipo need to continue to explore more even though dem know and no assume say dem sabi everything. Go online and check likely questions - Try check likely question wey employers fit ask online as na dia dem dey get most of dis question but dem go shape am according to dia style.

Build your confidence level - Even wen di interviewer ask questions wey pesin no sabi, make im attempt to answer am and give example. How pesin carry imsef dey very important.

Always dey willing to learn - Ruth say Interviews too like di tok 'I dey willing to learn' as dem want pesin wey dem go absorb and no be I too know kind of pesin.

Now wey Ruth Ossai don land her choice job, she say many tins don change like her pay and she dey get fulfilment doing her job.

"I dey do wetin I know, so to grow and understand wetin dey happun no go hard. So far so good, my colleagues and bosses dey happy as I don reduce dia pressure.

E good make pesin dey determine because anything wey dem wan do for life na im dem go do," Ruth advise.

"You go put all your strength and mind and believe in yourself, no give up, continue to forge ahead."She add.

Many pipo especially Nigerians bin feel say e dey easy to secure job abroad once dem relocate. But di tin be say for some, e dey easy while for odas e dey hard.