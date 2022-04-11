Yemi Osinbajo: Nigerians react as Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo don declare interest to run for presidency for 2023

Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo don declare im intention to run for di next kontri president.

Im write "I am today, wit utmost humility formally declare my intention to run for di office of di President of di Federal Republic of Nigeria on di platform of APC."

Osinbajo dey hope to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari wey im tenure end for May next year.

For inside one video wey im post for im social media handles, Osinbajo say "If by di grace of God and di will of di pipo, dem give me di opportunity, then I believe say first, we must complete wetin we don start, to radically transform our security and intelligence architecture, complete di reforms of our justice system; focus on adequate remuneration and welfare of judicial personnel and make sure say justice dey for all and we observe di rule of law."

E also say im go rapidly advance infrastructure development for di kontri, especially power, roads, railways, and broadband connectivity, to provide excellent environment for businesses to grow.

"To take agriculture revolution to di next level, especially mechanisation and to develop di farm-to-table value chain; make sure say di goment, im agencies, and regulators, serve di business community, create tech economy wey go provide jobs for millions of young Nigerians."

Oda tins im tok:

"For di past seven years I don serve as vice president under a true Nigerian patriots as as a servant of di nation for war and peace.

"I don work through some of di most difficult times for di history of our nation."

E add am say im goment as Vice President togeda wit President Muhammadu Buhari don remain focus on securing di kontri to provide infrastructure and growing di economy.

"I don serve di goment in several capacity and I don represent di kontri for many places in several engagements.

"I don dey for all local goments for Nigeria, I don dey for di house of many ordinary Nigerians."

Professor Yemi Osinbajo say im sabi di hopes and aspirations of many Nigerians.

Di 65-year-old vice-president go face-off wit other aspirants within di ruling APC party to gbab di presidential ticket.

Dem include im benefactor Bola Ahmed Tinubu -di former governor of Lagos - wey dem don often describe as di strong man of di party.

Others na di governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, and di current Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi.

Di main challengers for di opposition PDP party na former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Governor of Rivers state Nyesom Wike, Governor of Bauchi state Bala Muhammad, Governor of Sokoto state Aminu Tambuwal and former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Di presidential election dey scheduled to hold for February next year.

Wetin to know about Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Yemi Osinbajo na Nigerian lawyer, professor, and politician wey be di 14th and current Vice President of Nigeria since 2015 under di All Progressives Congress (APC).

Im bin previously serve as Attorney General of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 and hold di title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

For 1999, Osinbajo gbab appointment as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for di cabinet of Lagos State Govnor Bola Tinubu.

Afta e serve during both of Tinubu four-year terms, Osinbajo comot government for 2007 and return to law. E follow dey do lecturing plus preaching for di Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Before di 2015 presidential election, dem chose Osinbajo as running mate to APC nominee Muhammadu Buhari.

Na dia ticket defeat di den-incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan and Vice President Namadi Sambo.

Four years later, im win re-election.

Osinbajo tenure dey marked wit rising profile, especially wen im take power as Acting President wen president Buhari travel abroad.

See how Nigerians react to Yemi Osinbajo declaration

