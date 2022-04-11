Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Train attackers don release anoda video wey show some captive passengers

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Di alleged bandits wey attack di train wey dey travel from Abuja to Kaduna two weeks ago don release anoda video wey show some pipo dem kidnap inside bush.

Di video bin comot ova di weekend and dey widely circulated for social media.

For di clip wey just pass two minutes, pesin fit see like four women dey stand and some pipo dey lay ground for dia back. Later e come show men too.

Di edit of di video dey up and down.

Di night time attack on March 28, 2022 leave some pipo dead, odas injured while di alleged gunmen kidnap plenti enter bush including Managing Director of Nigeria Agriculture Bank wey dem later release for sake of im age and Ramadan as dem tok.

One young student of Kaduna State University na im first tok wia she beg goment to tok to dia aid.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Di men wey tok for di video

“I be student of Kaduna State University and I dey study agric, we dey beg goment to please come to our aid.”

Di second lady wey dem make to speak say she be ex staff of Defence Industries and she also say make goment listen to di demands of dia captors so dat dem go regain dia freedom.

For di men side, dem also make four males to stand up and speak including one man wey look like foreign national - but we no fit confam dis informate as di video no even dey very clear to watch.

Di pesin wey first speak tok say e bin dey travel to Kaduna for eye treatment when di attack happun.

Di last man wey speak for di video tok about how many of di kidnapped pipo dey sick and need treatment asking goment to listen to di gunmen for dia sake.

“Among us small children dey, old pipo dey and many wey dey sick and need treatment, we dey beg goment to listen to dem.”

According to di Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), dem bin no fit account for 168 passengers afta di attack.

Dis no be di first video from di alleged kidnappers

On 6 April, one video bin comot for wia some gunmen stand wit di Bank of Agriculture boss, Alwan Hassan.

For dat video, dem give reasons why dem wan free Oga Hassan.

Wia dis foto come from, Alwan Hassan Wetin we call dis foto, For di first video wey comomt a week ago, Oga Hassan bin beg di goment to find way to free di remaining kidnapped pipo

"No be money we need even dis man we wan release am to im relatives because of im age and for di sake of di holy month of Ramadan wey we dey in," na so one of di bandits for di video tok.

For dat video wey be like 1:30, dem give Mr Alwan opportunity to speak and e use di chance to call on goment to help oda kidnapped victims wey e leave behind.

How di attack happun

On Monday, 28 March, some suspected bandits attack one of di trains wey dey run between Abuja and Kaduna for northern Nigeria,

Some passengers describe di horror wey happun on Monday evening inside train as dem dey travel from Abuja to Kaduna as bandits bomb parts of di train and also shoot some pipo.

Shehu Isa, one of di passengers tell BBC News Pidgin say di train leave Abuja around 6pm and evritin bin dey go smoothly until dem reach Dutse-Kakau area wen dem hear loud bang and train begin shake.

“Me and di pesin wey siddon near me dey even gist, wen we hear di loud bang and train begin shake. Na so all of us quickly lie down for ground.”

Isa tok say e no too tay before dem start dey hear gunshots.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Part of di cabin of di train wey di attackers dabaru

"I use my eye see some pipo wey wit gun wounds, yesterday (Monday) na one of di greatest escape for my life.”

“We no dey follow road again because of insecurity but now di same insecurity dey take over railways. How poor man wan survive for Nigeria?” na so e ask wit so much pain for im voice.

Isa tok say e go tay small before e travel again sake of di shock and trauma wey e go thru.

One Victim succumb to im wounds

Sgt Haruna Mohammed na one of di victims of di train attack and one of di pipo wey bin dey hospital for Kaduna dey receive treatment until im death two days ago.

Im death bring di total number of pipo wey die to 9 from di initial 8 wey die on di train from di bomb blast and gunshots.

Family and friends of di sergeant wey share tributes for social media say di gunmen shoot am for chest but e dey among di pipo military rescue.

Sadly e die sake of di gun wound.

Oda times wey Kaduna-Abuja train suffer attack

Two weeks ago no be di first time wey di trains wey dey follow dis route dey suffer attacks from bandits.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

And for may passengers, dem dey confuse bicos dem bin dey get mind say di trains go dey safer dan roads especially for di Abuja-Kaduna route sake of di many reports of kidnappings.

October 2021, some pipo attack di train wey dey travel from Kaduna to Abuja .

September 2020, train wey dey move from Abuja to Kaduna come under serious attack and passengers say dem hear gunshots as di train dey move, but ASP Mohammed Jagile wey be tok-tok pesin for Kaduna Police Command bin comot to say na just some hoodlums throw stones at di train.

January 2020, anoda incident happun for Katari station (70km to capital Abuja) as some passengers complain say dem hear gunshots on dia way to Abuja.

Why Kaduna-Abuja rail dey important

Di Kaduna to Abuja rail na di only active rail wey connect Nigerian capital Abuja to di seven northwest states.

Many Nigerians wey dey travel to Abuja from Katsina, Sokoto or any of di northwest states dey travel to Kaduna by road and from dia enter train to Abuja to avoid Kaduna road wey get many security wahala.

President Muhammadu Buhari commission di train services on 26 July, 2016 and e come at a time wey many pipo dey try avoid regular road due to kidnappings and banditry wey dey happun so dis reason make plenty pipo to prefer di train.

Many pipo, no fit afford to fly to Abuja from some of di northern states and dem also no wan follow di problematic Kaduna road wey don see plenti kidnappings in recent years including di recent one wey involve Emir of Bungudu town.