Osinachi Nwachukwu: Police confam arrest of husband Peter Nwachukwu afta allegations of domestic violence comot

Late gospel singer, Osinachi wit her husband, Peter Nwachukwu

Dem don arrest Peter Nwachukwu, di husband of late popular gospel artiste, Osinachi, ova di death of im wife.

Na di FCT tok tok pesin DSP Josephine Adeh confam di arrest to BBC Pidgin.

She add say dem dey run investigation.

Dem follow tok say di arrest shele afta di brother of di late singer, file report to di police.

Before now, reports bin dey circulate say Osinachi bin suffer domestic violence and na wetin many believe kill her

Osinachi wey be 42, pass away on Friday afta she spend some day for one undisclosed hospital for Abuja.

Many of her colleagues and some fans on social media don accuse her husband say e dey beat her.

For Instagram live, popular singer, Frank Edwards, alleged say Osinachi husband don beat her many times.

Since her passing, many fans of gospel music dey send tributes as dem dey mourn Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Some pipo bin describe her voice as angelic and say e touch dem wella.

Before her death, Osinachi na singer, songwriter wey become very popular for her song Ekwueme wey be collaboration she do wit singer Prospa Ochimana.

Since di allegation of domestic violence comot, many pipo don dey share dia own tori and dey question religious preaching wey dey make women stay for abusive marriages.

Osinachi before her passing be lead singer for di Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

'E dey beta to dey alive and no marriage dey, dan to die bicos of marriage.'

As at di time of dis report, di church neva tok anytin on di mata but wen BBC call dem, dem say dem go soon share statement.

Dem follow share one small video wey tok say di church dey teach say e beta to dey alive and no marriage dey, dan to die bicos of marriage.