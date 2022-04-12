Osinachi Nwachukwu: 'Peter tell my pikin say if she go ho me alive, she go go in death' - late singer mama

Wia dis foto come from, Hyacinth Ogbu

Osinachi Nwachukwu mama, sister and twin sister don speak for di first time since di talented gospel singer die on Friday, 2 April.

Inside interview wey BBC freelance tori pesin Hyacinth Ogbu do wit Osinachi family, dem share dia pain and tok about dia bad experience dem face wit Osinachi husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

Madam Madu, Osinachi mama as she dey express di pain for her heart say: "e dey pain me for di kain in-law wey dem cari come, di kain man wey marry my daughter Osinachi. Di kain tin I see for di man hand, I no sabi say dat kain tin dey dis life.

"Eva since im come marry her, my pikin no get peace, me sef no get peace."

Osinachi mama say, afta her daughter marry, she no take eye see her pikin again until afta eight years. "Wen she born pikin, her husband no tell me say she don born pikin, na oda pipo tell me," she tok.

At first, di talented gospel musician no gree tell her family wetin her eyes dey see inside her marriage. Madam Madu say na outsiders bin dey tell her wetin her pikin eye dey see.

"Pipo dey gist me, my pikin no dey tell me wetin her eyes dey see, na outsiders dey tell me wetin my daughter eyes dey see." She add say, "one pesin wey we bin dey live togeda for yard, 74 Nike road, wey dem follow her grow, call us say, if we sabi wetin we fit do for Osinachi mata, make we come do am."

Osinachi finally call her family for help

Wia dis foto come from, Hyacinth Ogbu Wetin we call dis foto, Favour Mmadu enta road wit her moni go cari Osinachi from her husband house

Madam Madu say one day she receive call from her daughter- by dat time Osinachi just born her number three pikin - say suffer don kee her, say nobody dey take care of her and wetin Peter dey cari her eyes see too much.

"She call her papa tell am say, wetin Peter tell her say if she go home alive, she go go in death."

Dis tok make her eldest sister, Favour Mmadu, travel go Abuja cari Osinachi and her pikin back to her papa house for Enugu.

"Wit my moni, I go Abuja go cari Osinachi come back, i pay for Osinachi transport, pay my own, den cari her come back. Wey stay wit her for a year and…"

She spend one year and three months for her papa house before Peter Nwachukwu come beg to cari im wife go home.

Madam Madu bin no want make her daughter go back to dat marriage, she bin want her to divorce di man make she find anoda husband marry.

"Osinachi open her mouth, I go tok true, she tell me say, 'mama, God say wetin dem join togeda make no man put asunder, say she go go back. I tell her say make she no go back instead make she marry anoda husband. But she say go marry anoda husband, say she don marry, do wedding, no more separation."

But wen Osinachi return to her marriage di husband begin abuse her all over again.

Favour say: "I call my sister Osinachi, 'Osinachi, you and Peter no dey quarrel but stay on your own, make Peter stay on im own. No be say una dey qurrel but just make we see wed aim head go correct."

But Osinachi no take her sister advice, she remain for di marriage.

Osinachi beg Mummy Enenche for help

Although di ogbonge gospel musician born four children for her marriage, her mama no eva go visit her for Abuja, she no even go for omuguo.

"I no sabi wia dem dey live for Abuja. Di first pregnancy, I no go omuguo, di second one, I no go omuguo. E no want take eye see me and my family."

She say di first time she go her pikin house na wen she bin sick well well.

"I come begin sick. Wen I begin sick, Osinachi go meet mummy Enenche, beg her say abeg make she help her, say wetin important to her na to take care of her mama say her husband no want make her mother come her house."

"Mummy Enenche go beg Peter, Peter agree. Na only one month I stay for Peter house before im pursue me and my son."

Madam Madu lament her pikin marriage say wit di kain marry wey her daughter marry, e for beta for her say she bin no marry at all.

Osinachi bin no wan marry Peter

Peter Nwachukwu first see Osinachi for one glorious singers programme for Abuja wey she bin go wit her twin sister Amarachi Grace Eze.

Amarachi say Peter chase Osinachi tire, but her twin sister bin no gree for am.

"Peter Nwachukwu, wen im see us, e collect my number dey call, Osinachi no gree say Peter Nwachukwu go marry am. Osinachi refuse, she no gree. Peter Nwachukwu go dey call me for phone dey beg me, make I beg my sister to agree for am.

"I tell her say, Osinachi no understand dis man, as I dey see am so I no understand am but na your hand e dey. At a point e be like say everytin scata. Small time di man start again. How tins take happun las las na im I no sabi. But dem two begin relationship. Dem no do courtship, notin, dem no do anytin. Di next tin be say dem don agree."

Everytin happun sharp sharp dem do all di marriage rites afta day, Amarachi say , "Peter no com get my number again."

Nigeria police arrest Peter Nwachukwu ova di death of im wife.

FCT Police tok tok pesin DSP Josephine Adeh say dem dey run investigation.