Bianca Ojukwu: Odumegwu-Ojukwu wife speak out, release full video of clash with Obiano wife

11 April 2022, 15:23 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Bianca Ojukwu don speak for di first time afta di incident wey happun during di inauguration ceremony of Anambra state govnor Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

You go remember say di former first lady of Anambra Ebelechukwu Obiano and Bianca Ojukwu bin clash wen Governor Soludo dey take im oath of office last month, 17 March, 2022.

Di drama wey happen trend for social media and cause serious debate among Nigerians on who dey right or wrong.

Afta weeks wey di clash happun, Bianca dey speak out now and release full video of wetin take place for her social media handle wia she write say; "Zero tolerance for executive bullies...di raw fact."

"Di Alder Code say... Staying silent, impotent and feeble for di face of Tyranny and Intimidation dey like slow growing cancer to di soul, and na trait of true coward," Bianca tok on Monday 11 April 2022.

Bianca continue to write say notin dey intelligent if pesin no stand up for imsef as na only trees dey wait helplessly to make dem fall am.

"Di most insidious fear na dat wey dey hide as caution, yet e dey paralyse di human spirit..."

"....Any act or series of acts conducted for public space or otherwise, and craftily calculated to intimidate and humiliate di individual; to threaten di intrinsic worth of dat pesin and to diminish dat pesin will or prestige remains nothing oda than di raw exercise of power in di form of Bullying."

"Dem fit assault your dignity but e can neva be taken away unless you surrender am by passivity."

"You fit no win every battle in life but di world go at least know wetin you stand for....YOU" ( S. Alder)

"I stand with Alder. Dignity na human right, and bullying in any form no be entitlement, a rite of passage or executive privilege."

"Pipo must not accept or tolerate am in any form. Di future no belong to di fainthearted....e belong to di bold."

Meanwhile, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano don bin apologise to Governor Charles Soludo, Ndigbo and friends of Ndigbo over di incident between her and Mrs Bianca Ojukwu.

She give dis apology on di 31st of March wen she declare her intention to contest for di Anambra North Senatorial District election.

Who be Bianca Ojukwu?

Bianca Odinakachukwu Olivia Odumegwu-Ojukwu (née Onoh, na Nigerian politician, diplomat, lawyer, and businesswoman.

She be di wife of former Biafran President, Ikemba Chukuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Born on 5 August 1968 Bianca get many international beauty pageant titles.

She win Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria for 1988 and Miss Africa.

And she popular pass as di first African to win Miss Intercontinental.

For December 2011, President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan appoint her Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affairs.

She bin serve as ambassador to Ghana and later become Nigeria Ambassador to di Kingdom of Spain for 2012.

Now she be permanent representative to di United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

Bianca get so many tittles from her native land including di highest title wey dem dey give women for her region.

Who be Ebelechukwu Obiano?

Wia dis foto come from, Ebere Obiano

Ebelechukwu Obiano from Ogbunike, Oyi LGA and she grow for Onitsha all for Anambra state.

She bin work wit National Petroleum Investment and Management Services (NAPIMS), one of di eleven subsidiaries of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as Catering Supervisor, Corporate Procurement Officer and finally the Welfare officer.

She dey do charity programmes to help di less privileged and as first lady of Anambra state she set up Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) for August 2014.

At some point she bin also work as marriage counsellor for her church.