Osinbajo: Nigeria vice president ready to face Tinubu, Amaechi, Wike, Atiku, Obi plus odas for 2023 Presidential Election?

Prof Yemi Osinbajo (L) say im hope to continue di work wey im oga, President Muhammdu Buhari (R) don do

No be tori again say Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo wan contest for di 2023 presidential election.

E wan take over from im oga, president Muhammadu Buhari.

Di vice-president declare im intention to run for di next kontri president on Monday morning through one video wey e release for media.

"Today, wit utmost humility I formally declare my intention to run for di office of di President of di Federal Republic of Nigeria on di platform of APC," na im tok for di video.

Plenty politicians don declare dia intention to contest di 2023 presidential elections across di two main political parties for Nigeria wey be - All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dis na as president Buhari tenure dey end for June, 2023.

Though di ruling APC don zone dia presidential position to south, PDP neva decide on wia to zone dia ticket.

Some of those wey don already indicate interest for APC na former Abia state govnor Orji Uzor Kalu, former Imo govnor Rochas Okorocha, Ebonyi state govnor Dave Umahi, former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu and current Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi.

For PDP na former senate president Pius Anyim, former Vice president Atiku Abubakar, former senate president Bukola Saraki, former Anambra govnor Peter Obi as well as Nyesom Wike, Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed wey be govnors of Rivers, Sokoto, and Bauchi states.

Oda aspirants dey also contest for di presidential position for oda political party.

All di pipo wey dey contest na big name. But how big dem dey?

Whether Vice President Osinbajo go fit beat dis pipo na anoda question.

Osinbajo and Tinubu, Atiku, Amaechi, Obi and odas

Tori say Nigeria vice-president go contest election for presidency bin dey come out small-small but e no clear until today.

Among all di aspirants so far na only two pipo don reach Vice-President level.

Apart from Atiku Abubakar wey don work as Vice President before for 1999 - 2007, none of di aspirants don reach dat level. Na only im and Osinbajo.

For any aspirant to to win e must first become candidate of dia political party through primary election. Na so di electoral body - di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) tok.

Na afta party primary di candidates go emerge before Nigerians go get chance to decide who dem wan vote for.

Dia fore, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo don declare but if im go fit win di ticket of im party APC na anoda tin. Di pipo to beat for di ticket strong especially im former oga Bola Tinubu and di minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi.

Inec don release guidelines for di 2023 general elections and mandate all political party to don choose dia candidate by June dis year.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo biography

Osinbanjo go hope to replace im principa, presit Muhammdu Buhari come May 2023

Yemi Osinbajo na Nigerian lawyer, professor, and politician wey be di 14th and current Vice President of Nigeria since 2015 under di All Progressives Congress (APC).

Im bin previously serve as Attorney General of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 and hold di title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

For 1999, Osinbajo gbab appointment as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for di cabinet of Lagos State Govnor Bola Tinubu.

Afta e serve during both of Tinubu four-year terms, Osinbajo comot government for 2007 and return to law. E follow dey do lecturing plus preaching for di Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Before di 2015 presidential election, dem chose Osinbajo as running mate to APC nominee Muhammadu Buhari.

Na dia ticket defeat di den-incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan and Vice President Namadi Sambo.

Four years later, im win re-election.