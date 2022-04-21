Ghana CLOGSAG strike: Civil and local govment workers embark on industrial action sake of neutrality allowance

44 minutes wey don pass

Civil and Local Govment Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) dey embark on strike today over de unpaid allowances.

Dem direct members not to report to work as dem embark on indefinite nationwide strike.

CLOGSAG dey demand de payment of neutrality allowance to dia members agreed upon between govment den members.

De Association inside statement wey dem release explain say dem sign Memorandum of Understanding wit govment on January 20, 2022.

After dis MoU, Finance Ministry fail to pay de allowances more dan three months since de agreement.

Govment and Labour Commission meet plus CLOGSAG to resolve de matter den cancel de strike, but de group still go ahead plus de strike.

Executive Secretary of National Labour Commission, Ofosu Asamoah talk say "no strike go happen...I personally speak to CLOGSAG General secretary."

But directive wey CLOGSAG members get dis morning be say de strike dey happen.

What be neutrality allowance

Civil and Local Government workers enter agreement plus govment to receive neutrality allowance.

What di allowance go do he say e go encourage civil service workers to stay away from politics.

Dis neutrality allowance raise concerns among some Ghanaians who feel say dis be unnecessary.

IMANI Africa boss, Franklin Cudjoe dey call on govment to scrap dis neutrality allowance as part of being civil service workers be de need to be neutral.

What go be de impact of dis strike?

Dis strike go bring to a halt activities for all govment ministries, departments den dia agencies across de country.

CLOGSAG members dey work as administrators, secretary, finance officers, human resource, technical, procurement den other units within de various public sector organizations.