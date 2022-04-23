Alaafin of Oyo death: Oba Lamidi Adeyemi die at di age of 83

Wia dis foto come from, Alaafin Oba Adeyemi III Wetin we call dis foto, Alaafin Oba Adeyemi III

Nigerians dey react to tori say one prominent Yoruba king, di Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, don die.

Local tori pipo dey report say Alaafin Adeyemi, di third from di Alowodu Ruling House, die in di late hours of Friday.

E be 83 years old and na di longest reigning Alaafin ever afta e rule for 52 years.

Di Media and Publicity Director of Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye confam di tori to journalists say di king don die.

Local tori pipo dey report say e die in di late hours of Friday for di Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, di capital of Ekiti State for South-West Nigeria.

How Nigerians react

Since di tori begin circulate, pipo don dey react, wit many dey send condolence why some point out di death of oda strong Oyo kings dis year too.

Oyo state Govnor Seyi Makinde never tok about am.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Di late Oba Saliu Adetunji

Death of Oyo kings

Di death of di Alaafin dey come just some months afa di death of di Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji Ajeoguguniso I

Na for private hospital for Ibadan, Oyo state, dem comfam im passing on Sunday morning, January 2, 2022.

Im bin dey 93-years-old.

Anoda death wey also rock Oyo recently na dat of di Soun of Ogbomoso, a first class king for Ogbomoso land.

Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi die at di age of 95 on Sunday, 12 December, 2021.