Osinachi Nwachukwu death: See wetin Deborah Eneche, Dunamis pastor daughter tok about di death of di Nigeria gospel singer

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

'I no fit sleep since for di past few days sake of my anger at di untimely and avoidable exit of one generational voice'.

Daughter of di pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Deborah Paul Eneche, react to di death and circumstances wey surround di death of Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Before her passing, Osinachi na di lead singer for di Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

Di singer wey dey in her forties die on Friday for Abuja from alleged domestic violence from her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

At first, reports tok say di singer bin pass away she spend some days for one undisclosed hospital.

Wen di news of passing comot, many of her colleagues and some fans on social media come dey accuse her husband say e dey beat her.

Eneche say Osinachi Nwachukwu dey always inspire her to chase afta God.

"I no fit express how much shock wey I experience afta I hear dis "

She deny say she sabi wetin dey happun before now (allegations of domestic abuse) and she no dey indulge for gossip or chook eye into oda pipo life.

Di pastor daughter say she wish she sabi di gospel singer beta.

"I wish I bin dey aware of di pain wey she dey experience."

Meanwhile, Eneche promise to do evri evri she fit do, to sabi wetin really happun.

She also mention say many pipo wey dey close to di late Nwachukwu before her death no really sabi di whole mata.

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Nwachukwu/Facebook

"From wetin she say di late singer twin sister tok, she no let her spiritual father sabi di gravity of di abuse wey she suffer."

'She bin dey isolated from her loved ones'

Di pastor daughter say di late singer bin dey isolated from her loved ones and much of wetin happun fit no happun if she no dey isolated from pipo wey really care about am.

"She die of a broken heart and I go personally do my best to make sure say di offending party gbab punishment to di fullest extent of di law, Im no go go scott free."

She also promise to take measures and protect di children and her family as well.

Wetin di church dey tok on domestic abuse for marriages

Eneche wey also clear di air on di teachings of dia church about domestic abuse.

"My papa don always be advocate of removing oneself from from a deeply unhealthy marriage .

"E dey spread across di fabris of im ministry di clear fact say e dey always make sure to protect di weak and e no dey different from dis situation."

She add am say dem do everytin to make sure dem comot di departed from her situation and sake of dat, dem care for her as much as possible.

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Nwachukwu/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Late gospel singer, Osinachi wit her husband, Peter Nwachukwu

Police arrest di husband of di late singer husband

Nigeria police arrest Peter Nwachukwu, di husband of late popular gospel artiste, Osinachi, ova di death of im wife.

Na di FCT Police tok tok pesin DSP Josephine Adeh confam di arrest to BBC Pidgin.

She add say dem dey run investigation.

Dem follow tok say di arrest shele afta di brother of di late singer, file report to di police.

Wia dis foto come from, Osinachi Nwachukwu

Wetin to sabi about Osinachi Nwachukwu

Di singer wey dey in her forties die on Friday for Abuja.

Before her death, Osinachi na singer, songwriter wey become very popular for her song Ekwueme wey be collaboration she do wit singer Prospa Ochimana.

Di hit gospel song get ova 71 million views for Youtube.

Osinachi don feature for songs like Nara Ekele by Pastor Paul Enenche and Ema You no dey use me play and also release new song wey she title God of all power.

She usually dey sing in di Igbo language wey people from Nigeria southeast dey speak.

Osinachi leave behind her husband and her four children.

Since her passing, many fans of gospel music dey send tributes as dem dey mourn Osinachi Nwachukwu.