Nigeria election 2023: Bola Tinubu, Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Yahaya Bello - Meet APC candidates wey wan replace Muhammadu Buhari as President

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Bello, Okorocha, Tinubu, Amaechi, Osinbajo, Umahi

Election season don start for Nigeria and di race for who go replace President Muhammadu Buhari for Aso rock don dey hot.

For im party - di ruling All Progressives Congress - about seven aspirant don declare dia interest to run for di highest office for di land.

Di kontri general election go happun for 2023, according to di Independent Electoral Commission.

Next year Presidential and National Assembly elections go happun for February 25, 2023 according to di election office INEC.

While govnorship and state assembly elections go hold for March 11, 2023.

INEC don give all political parties for di kontri deadline of June 2022 to do dia primaries and produce dia candidates wey go fly di party flag for di general election.

Dis na guide to who dem be.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Vice President

Yemi Osinbajo na Nigerian lawyer, professor, and politician wey be di 14th and current Vice President of Nigeria since 2015 under di All Progressives Congress (APC).

E serve as Attorney General of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 and hold di title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

For 1999, Osinbajo gbab appointment as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice for di cabinet of Lagos State Govnor Bola Tinubu.

Afta e serve during both of Tinubu four-year terms, Osinbajo comot goment for 2007 and return to law. E follow dey do lecturing plus preaching for di Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Before di 2015 presidential election, dem chose Osinbajo as running mate to APC nominee Muhammadu Buhari.

Na dia ticket defeat di den-incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan and Vice President Namadi Sambo.

Four years later, im win re-election.

Bola Tinubu

Wia dis foto come from, Google Wetin we call dis foto, Former Govnor of Lagos

Bola Ahmed Tinubu alias Jagaban, na man of many parts and im don dey very active for Nigeria political life for many years now.

Di 69 years old get reputation as a political godfather wey dey use im power and influence to support im candidates.

Im na accountant wit degree from Chicago State University for United States, and im work for major companies including Mobil Oil Nigeria before im win senate seat for 1992.

E later go on exile during di rule of military goment sake of im bin dey involved wit di pro-democracy National Democratic Coalition.

Afta di death of military leader General Sani Abacha, im return for 1998 and immediately return to politics.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu na two term govnor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007.

Although im bin no hold any political office afta 2007, but e get hand for di grooming of Lagos state govnors since den.

Jagaban describe imsef as "talent hunter" wey dey "put talents for office, I help dem," im tell tori pipo Reuters for 2015 during Lagos govnorship election.

Rotimi Amaechi

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria minister of Transport

Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi na Nigeria Minister of Transportation and former Governor of Rivers State.

Dem born am for Ubima, Ikwerre Local Goment Area of Rivers State on 27th May, 1965 to late elder Fidelis Amaechi and wife Mrs. Mary Amaechi.

Amaechi start im educational for St. Theresa primary school from 1970 to 1976, where e pass im first school leaving certificate.

Afta dat e proceed to Government Secondary School Okolobiri for 1977, finish dia and get im West African School Certificate for 1982.

Amaechi later attend University of Port Harcourt for 1983, wia e graduate with honours degree in English Studies and Literature for 1987.

Na for University of Port Harcourt e lay di foundation of im political life.

Amaechi later become Rivers State Governor for 2007 to 2015 under PDP ticket. E also become Nigeria govnors forum chairman within dat period.

For 2015 Ameachi become di Director General of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization.

E occupy dis position again for 2019 afta Buhari bin appoint Transportation Minister wen e form him cabinet after 2015.

And him still hold dat position till date.

Who be Dave Umahi

Wia dis foto come from, David Umahi: Wetin we call dis foto, Ebonyi state govnor

David Nweze Umahi, na two term govnor of Ebonyi state - e become govnor for 2015 under im former party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

E later join di All Progressive Congress (APC) for 2020.

Dem born Umahi wey from Uburu for Ohaozara local goment area of Ebonyi State for for January 1964.

Umahi enta politics early and by 2007 e become di acting chairman of di Ebonyi State chapter of di PDP.

From 2009 to 2011 e serve as state chairman of di party.

Oga Umahi later serve for di governing board of di Federal Medical Centre for for one year.

Yahaya Bello

Wia dis foto come from, Kogi state Govement Wetin we call dis foto, Kogi state govnor

Yahaya Bello na one of di youngest aspirant for di presidential race at 46 years old.

Na 18th June 1975 dem born am and e from Agasa, Okene Local Government Area of di state.

Bello na di be present govnor of Kogi state, for North Central region of Nigeria.

E attend Government Secondary School Suleja for Niger State wia e obtain im Senior School Certificate Examination for 1994.

From dia e attend Ahmadu Bello University Zaria to study Accounting wia e graduate for 1999. E go back to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria to obtain a Master's degree in Business Administration in 2004.

Before e join politics, him be di fourth democratically elected govnor of Kogi State.

Rochas Okorocha

Wia dis foto come from, @REALROCHAS/TWITTER Wetin we call dis foto, Former Imo State Govnor Senator Rochas Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha na past govnor of Imo state and current Senator wey dey representing Imo West Senatorial district for di 9th national assembly.

E serve as govnor from 2011 to 2019 first wit All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA),before e decamp to di All Progressive Congress.

Na APC okorocha dey now.

Aside politics Okorocha na businessman wey get several investments for Nigeria like real estate.

E also be philanthropist wey get foundation wey e dey use help poor children.

At 59 years, Okorocha na one of di experience politicians for im party, because him don contest for di position of president before.

Na 22 September 1962 for Ogboko, Ideato South, for Imo State dem born am.