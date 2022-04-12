Federal government declare Friday and Monday as public holiday for Easter celebration

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy

Nigeria goment don declare two days public holidays to mark dis year Easter celebration.

Di dates na Friday, 15 April and Monday, 18 April 18, 2022.

Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior na im make di announcement for statement wey e release on Tuesday.

Aregbesola Easter message

Na di permanent secretary of di Ministry, Shuaib Belgore sign di statement on behalf of di minister wey greet Christians for di celebration.

E say goment dey work to stop attack by armed men by jaguda pipo against pipo wey dey travel whether through railway, road or even airport.

"Security na evri body business. I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners wey dey live for we kontri to display high sense of citizenship for dis critical time for di history of our kontri by supporting di efforts of all security agencies," e tok.

Public Holidays in Nigeria 2022