Federal government declare Friday and Monday as public holiday for Easter celebration
Nigeria goment don declare two days public holidays to mark dis year Easter celebration.
Di dates na Friday, 15 April and Monday, 18 April 18, 2022.
Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior na im make di announcement for statement wey e release on Tuesday.
Aregbesola Easter message
Na di permanent secretary of di Ministry, Shuaib Belgore sign di statement on behalf of di minister wey greet Christians for di celebration.
E say goment dey work to stop attack by armed men by jaguda pipo against pipo wey dey travel whether through railway, road or even airport.
"Security na evri body business. I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners wey dey live for we kontri to display high sense of citizenship for dis critical time for di history of our kontri by supporting di efforts of all security agencies," e tok.
Public Holidays in Nigeria 2022
- 1 January - Saturday - New Year Day
- 3 January - Monday- New Year Day Holiday (Dis na because New Year day fall for Sunday)
- 15 April - Friday - Good Friday
- 18 April - Monday - Easter Monday
- 1 May - Sunday - Labour Day
- 2 May - Monday - Labour Day Holiday (Dis na because labour day fall for Sunday)
- 3 May - Tuesday - Id el Fitri
- 4 May - Wednesday - Id el Fitri
- 27 May - Friday - Children Day (Public Holiday for Schools and Children only)
- 12 June - Sunday - Democracy Day
- 13 June - Monday - Democracy Day Holiday (Dis na because Democracy Day fall on Sunday)
- 10 July - Sunday - Id el Kabir
- 11 July - Monday - Id el Kabir
- 12 July - Tuesday - Id el Kabir Holiday (Dis na sake of say Id el Kabir dey likely to fall on Sunday according to di Lunar calendar)
- 1 October - Saturday - National Day
- 3 October - Monday - National Day Holiday ( Dis na sake of say di National Day fall on Saturday)
- 8 October - Saturday - Id el Maulud
- 10 October - Monday - Id el Maulud Holiday (Dis na because Id el Maulud fall on Saturday)
- 25 December - Sunday - Christmas Day
- 26 December - Monday - Boxing Day
- 27 December - Tuesday - Christmas Day Holiday (Dis na as e be say Christmas fall on Sunday)