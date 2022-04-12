Sunday Igboho: 'Di only in I no do for prison na to sleep wit my wife', Sunday Ighoho hail Benin president Patrice Talon

54 minutes wey don pass

Yoruba nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo wey evri body know as 'Sunday Igboho' don appreciate those wey see say e get im freedom back.

Igboho message dey for video wey im Lawyer, Yomi Aliyu share give BBC.

Prof Banji Akintoye and Prof Wale Adeniran wey be leaders of Yoruba group, Ilana Omo Oodua dey for di video wey dem record for Sunday Igboho base for Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Sunday Igboho say president Patrice Talon of Benin republic play better role during im time for prison.

E say even though im bin dey remand nobody maltreat am.

"Make una help me thank president Tallon. Na better pesin. Di only tin wey I no do for prison na to sleep wit my wife.

"Everi oda tin dey very easy and accessible. Benin republic na better kontri.

If to say Nigeria dey like Benin I for no dey protest."

E say im bin vex say im Lawyer no dey do well "I bin no understand say na help my Lawyer dey help me.

"I happy say im no vex for me becos if to say e vex I no know wetin for happun to me.

Sunday Igboho journey to prison

Wia dis foto come from, Sunday Igboho/BBC

Sunday Igboho find im sef for Benin prison afta e escape arrest for Nigeria.

Im bin ddey lead campaign for Yoruba Nation around all di Southwestern states of Nigeria for 2021.

Last year, officers of di Department of state services (DSS) raid im house for Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

Na two pipo die during di raid wia di officers arrest 12 suspects.

E no clear how Sunday Igboho take escape di raide come land for Benin republic wia officials of di konri gbab am for dia.

Na on 19 July, 2021 authorities gbab di Yoruba activist for Cotonou, Benin Republic and dem charge am wit Association wit criminals.

Di Cotonu Court of Appeal later sentence di Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho go jail on top accuse say im dey associate wit criminals.

Who be Sunday Igboho?

Na popular Yoruba activist, im real name na Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo.

According to reports im grow up for Modakeke area for Osun state, south-west Nigeria but im hometown na Igboho wey dey for Oyo State.

During im early days for Modakeke, Oga Sunday bin dey do mechanic work for dia.

Im become popular during di former Oyo state govnor Rashidi Ladoja impeachment wahala for di support wey im give di Govnor.

Oga Igboho bin give herdsmen seven days quit notice to leave di Yoruba-speaking Oyo state for southwest Nigeria afta im accuse dem say na dem dey behind di security palava for di town.

As per family life Oga Igboho marry two wives but im no dey leave wit any of dem for im mansion for Ibadan.

Sunday Igboho become popular wen e begin fight for di secession of di Yorubas, one of the major tribes for Nigeria