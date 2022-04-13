Osinachi Nwachkwu husband: Wetin to know about di late gospel singer husband Peter Nwachukwu

58 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, others

Since di announcement of di death of Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu on Friday, na im many pipo don dey mention her husband, Peter Nwachukwu sake of allegation say im get hand for di mata.

Di singer wey dey in her forties die on Friday for Abuja from alleged domestic violence from her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

At first, reports tok say di singer bin pass away she spend some days for one undisclosed hospital.

Wen di news of passing comot, many of her colleagues and some fans on social media come dey accuse her husband say e dey beat her.

For Instagram live, one of di singer close associate and popular singer, Frank Edwards, alleged say Osinachi husband don beat her many times.

Wetin we sabi about Peter Nwachukwu?

Peter na pastor for Dunamis International Gospel church wia im wife also be one of di lead singers before her death.

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Nwachukwu/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Late gospel singer, Osinachi wit her husband, Peter Nwachukwu

Dem born Peter for Omaboma, for Nnewi South, inside Anambra state, South East of Nigeria..

Pesin wey dey close to am, Doctor Felix Onyimadu tell BBC say na Okekenwa dem name Peter Nwachukwu wen dem born am.

Dr Onyimadu add am say im no too sabi many tins about Peter because im name no dey for dia register.

But report tok say Peter dey above 50 years for age.

Na for one choir ministration im meet Osinachi before dem two marry.

Nigeria police arrest Peter Nwachukwu, afta di death of di popular gospel artiste wey be im wife, Osinachi.

Na di FCT Police tok tok pesin DSP Josephine Adeh confam di arrest to BBC Pidgin.

She add say dem dey run investigation.

Wetin don happen since di passing of Osinachi Nwachukwu

Osinachi mama and sister tok about dia bad experience wit di late singer husband, Peter Nwachukwu

Wia dis foto come from, Hyacinth Ogbu

Her mama, sister and twin sister give exclusive access to di BBC wia dem share dia pain and tok about dia daughter marriage with Peter.

Madam Madu, Osinachi mama as she dey express di pain for her heart say: "e dey pain me for di kain in-law wey dem cari come, di kain man wey marry my daughter Osinachi. Di kain tin I see for di man hand, I no sabi say dat kain tin dey dis life.

"Eva since im come marry her, my pikin no get peace, me sef no get peace."

Osinachi mama say, afta her daughter marry, she no take eye see her pikin again until afta eight years. "Wen she born pikin, her husband no tell me say she don born pikin, na oda pipo tell me," she tok.

At first, di talented gospel musician no gree tell her family wetin her eyes dey see inside her marriage.

Madam Madu say na outsiders bin dey tell her wetin her pikin eye dey see.

Dunamis church leader pikin react to di mata

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Daughter of di pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Deborah Paul Eneche, react to di death and circumstances wey surround di death of Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Before her passing, Osinachi na di lead singer for di Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

She deny say she sabi wetin dey happun before now (allegations of domestic abuse) and she no dey indulge for gossip or chook eye into oda pipo life.

Di pastor daughter say she wish she sabi di gospel singer beta.

"I wish I bin dey aware of di pain wey she dey experience."

She also mention say many pipo wey dey close to di late Nwachukwu before her death no really sabi di whole mata.

"From wetin she say di late singer twin sister tok, she no let her spiritual father sabi di gravity of di abuse wey she suffer."

She also promise to take measures and protect di children and her family as well.

Wetin goment dey do?

During condolence visit to di family of di late popular Gospel Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu for her house for Arco Estate, Abuja, di Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen demand on behalf of Nigerian Women and Mothers, for two things:

Justice for di late 'Ekwueme' crooner wey allegedly die as a result of gender-based violence (GBV) by di husband; and

Full protection for di children wey di singer leave behind.

Wia dis foto come from, Ministry pof Women affairs

Madam Dame say even though reports say di late singer dey hospitalized for throat cancer before her death, she tok say social media claim no fit dey claim say domestic abuse happen.

Presently, di children of di deceased dey wit family friend, Mr. Sunday Achino from di Church wia di late singer bin worship - Dunamis Gospel centre.

Wetin to sabi about Osinachi Nwachukwu

Di singer wey dey in her forties die on Friday for Abuja.

Before her death, Osinachi na singer, songwriter wey become very popular for her song Ekwueme wey be collaboration she do wit singer Prospa Ochimana.

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Nwachukwu/Facebook

Di hit gospel song get ova 71 million views for Youtube.

Osinachi don feature for songs like Nara Ekele by Pastor Paul Enenche and Ema You no dey use me play and also release new song wey she title God of all power.

She usually dey sing in di Igbo language wey people from Nigeria southeast dey speak.

Osinachi leave behind her husband and her four children.

Since her passing, many fans of gospel music dey send tributes as dem dey mourn Osinachi Nwachukwu.