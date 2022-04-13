Plateau Massacre: ‘I still dey see di faces of my three brothers wey die' - Survivor of attack for Kanam local goment share her tori

38 minutes wey don pass

“For di 24 years i don spend on earth i neva see violence like dis before."

Dis na di words of Zainab Kukawa wey be among di few survivors of di violence wey shele for four villages for Kanam local goment for Plateau state, north central Nigeria.

She tok to BBC News Pidgin about di attack and di loss of her family wey she no fit eva forget.

'All my three brothers die as dem dey try to run to safe place afta di violence start.

Dis na something wey i no go ever forget, di dead bodies I see dat day go always dey my mind.'

Dat na how Zainab Kukawa begin to tell BBC News Pidgin tori of her survival and how di attack on her village leave plenti pipo dead and odas still missing.

'Di whole thing start around 11:07am on Sunday (10 April, 2022) na time wey I no go ever forget.

I siddon dey rest with my husband while my four children dey play na im we just hear gunshots.'

She tok say di as pipo dey hear di gunshots na so pipo come dey run in fear and dat confusion lead to di death of many villagers including her brodas.

'We no see any support from di goment'

Zainab tok say di attackers work for three hours wit no security help.

'I use my eyes see di attackers as dem come on top bikes.

Dem spend up to three hours unchallenged.'

She believe say bicos of di way di attackers dey free to do tins, e lead to many deaths.

Zainab say for di confusion, she no take eye see her husband and one pikin until di next day when dem jam for anoda community - Dangi village.

'Wen we get to Dangi, food no dey.

We neva see anything from goment in terms of food or shelter, we just dey manage for pipo houses.'

She tok say she actually miss her home because apart from clothes wey her and wear dat day we no carry anything comot from house but we no wan return now until we dey sure of our safety.”

Mass burial for victims and background of di kasala

Mass burials happun for di dozens of victims of di deadly attacks for many villages wey leave at least 150 pipo die.

As dem bury di victims for mass graves, pipo still dey search for more bodies outside di village wia di attack happun.

Most of di dead na young men and children.

Residents don complain say e go take di security forces nearly 24 hours to arrive for di villages afta di attack.

As e be so, authorities don deploy more security forces.