Durban Floods: South Africa flood kill more dan 250

Di death toll for South African province of KwaZulu-Natal don reach more dan 250, afta dangerous flood wreak havoc for di area.

Local authorities dey call for declaration of state of disaster, afta some areas see heavy rain for one day wey dem bin don dey wait for many months.

Officials don call am "one of di worst weather storms for di history of our kontri".

Mudslides don trap pipo under buildings, wit more floods expected.

Tori be say poor visibility and bad weather dey affect rescue effort as helicopter continue to bring pipo back to safety.

On Tuesday di BBC witness one of di search operation for one 10-year-old girl wey be part of a family of four wey di flood sweep comot.

Community volunteers wey dey try help enta muddy river, dey take turns to create chance by using machetes and remove dirty and rubbish wey di flood carry come.

President Ramaphosa visit location

Part of di important N3 highway wey connect Durban to di economic heartland of Gauteng province don block.

President Cyril Ramaphosa don visit di area and pledge to help.

"Even though your hearts dey in pain, we dey here for you," di Reuters news agency quote am.

E also describe di disaster as a force of nature, wey some pipo no gree for am. Dem blame poor drainage and houses wey dem no build well for low-lying areas say na im make di death toll high.

Plenty pipo still dey miss, some dey trapped under di wreckage.

Mxolisi Kaunda, mayor of di area biggest city Durban, don deny tori say na poor drainage cause di flooding, adding say nobody expect dat kain flood go happun.

Scenes of destruction still evident throughout di area. Pipo no fit pass some of di road to di port of Durban sake of di height of di wey carry mud and dirty enta road. Operations for di port don dey suspended.

For one industrial area wey dem dey call di Bluff, wey form part of di port, di BBC see as cars tumble for road.

Flood carry crocodile enta town

Companies dey use water pumps to drain di water from dia compounds.

Pipo dey also hunt for crocodiles wey di flood carry comot.

Crocodile Creek Farm, about 40km (25 miles) north of Durban for Tongaat, say flood carry 12 crocodile comot for dia base during di heavy rain.

Ron Naidoo, one community pastor for di town of Tongaat, tell di BBC say im bin dey awake through-out di night sake of di flood and see police drag one car out of di river wit deadi body inside.

"Na traumatic experience becos dis na di first time we dey see our river dis high here," e continue.

Di KwaZulu-Natal provincial goment estimate billions of rand worth of damage don affect properties and infrastructure, as e describe di heavy rain as unleashing "untold havoc" for statement on Facebook.

Electricity and water treatment plants don dey "flooded out", di Durban mayor tell di BBC.