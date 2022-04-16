PDP Presidential primaries: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nyesom Wike dey list of aspirants wey fit get PDP ticket

Victor Ezeama

Broadcast Journalist

42 minutes wey don pass

Di race for who go become Nigeria president for 2023 don start.

Many aspirants don already show dia interest to contest for di highest office under different political parties.

But for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wey be di main opposition party for Nigeria more dan 10 pipo don already indicate interest.

Four out of di 19 current govnors of di party follow for di list of aspirants.

List of PDP presidential aspirants

Unlike di ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) wey don zone dia presidential ticket go Southern Nigeria, PDP neva take decision on zoning.

Na dis one make aspirants from different part of di kontri dey show interest for di position.

Some of di aspirants wey don show interest na; Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Peter Obi, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, Sam Ohabunwa, Pius Ayim, and Ayo Fayose.

Odas na Nyesom Wike, Aminu Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed, Nwachukwu Anakwenze Emmanuel Udom and Dele Momodu.

All di listed aspirants don pick dia nomination form to contest di party primary next month.

Atiku Abubakar

Wia dis foto come from, Atiku Abubakar Wetin we call dis foto, Atiku Abubakar

Dis na di sixth time former vice-president Atiku Abubakar dey try im luck to be Nigeria president.

Im come from Adamawa state, Northeast Nigeria.

Atiku na businessman and politician. E contest to be govnor of Adamawa state two times. First, for 1990 and di second time na for 1998 before im become vice presidential candidate for 1999.

For 1993 im contest di presidential position Social Democratic Party presidential primaries wia im lose to Moshood Abiola and Baba Gana Kingibe.

At 74, Atiku Abubakar still believe say im deserve di opportunity to rule Nigeria.

Of all di aspirants from di PDP so far, Atiku na di oldest of di candidates and many pipo dey tok say im no get fresh ideas for di kontri.

But Atiku get experience as one of di politicians wey bring PDP come for 1999.

Even though im comot to join di opposition, like prodigal pikin im return to PDP.

During im declaration, Atiku say if im win im go focus on five key areas of unity of Nigeria, security, economy, education and to carry resources and powers give federating units.

Bukola Saraki

Wia dis foto come from, Bukola Saraki Wetin we call dis foto, Bukola Saraki

Im be di son of former national politician Olusola Saraki.

Senator Bukola Saraki na former govnor of Kwara state wey dey central part of Nigeria. E serve two term between 2003 and 2011.

Im become senate president - Nigeria number three man - for 2015.

Saraki bin dey APC before e port go PDP ahead of di 2019 election.

E serve for one term as Senator before e lose second term.

Im dey 59-years. Na medical doctor by profession before e join politics.

Saraki build im campaign on #GrowNigeria to build new Nigeria wey go work for everyone.

Sam Ohabunwa

Wia dis foto come from, Sam Ohabunwa Wetin we call dis foto, Sam Ohabunwa

Sam Ohabunwa na di second oldest aspirant wey dey contest di PDP presidential primary.

Ohabunwa dey 71 years and e come from Abia state, southeast Nigeria.

Im be pharmacist and politicians.

Before now Ohabunwa don serve as chairman of Nigerian economic summit group and na im be di before before chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.

Di Abia-born politician say e get di experience to make Nigeria dey self-sufficient based on say we need produce wetin we dey consume.

E say Nigeria dey divided pass as dem be for 1970 and im focus go be to unite di kontri and ensure say pipo prosper.

Aminu Tambuwal

Wia dis foto come from, Aminu Tambuwal Wetin we call dis foto, Aminu Tambuwal

Aminu Tambuwal na second term govnor of Sokoto State for Nigeria northwest.

Before den, im bin serve as Speaker of di House of Representatives between 2011-2015.

Im bin aspire to be president for 2019 but e no work. Tambuwal bin enjoy di support of im friend Nyesom Wike, di govnor of Rivers state.

But now di 56-years-old dey contest against Wike to get di party ticket.

E say im plan na to fix all di plenti problem wey dey worry Nigeria.

Nyesom Wike

Wia dis foto come from, Nyesom Wike Wetin we call dis foto, Nyesom Wike

Nyesom Wike na ogbonge politician and im na current govnor of Rivers State for south-south Nigeria.

Di 59-year-old na lawyer wey dem call to Bar for 1997 and by 1999 e become local goment chairman of Obio-Akpor.

For 2007, Nyesom Wike get appointment as Chief of staff to former govnor Rotimi Amaechi.

By 2011 former Nigeria president Goodluck Jonathan appoint am minister of state for Education.

Na 2015 e become govnor of Rivers state and dey serve im second term.

Nyesom Wike say im administration as president go solve di leadership problem for Nigeria and sustain economic growth.

Bala Mohammed

Wia dis foto come from, Bala Mohammed Wetin we call dis foto, Bala Mohammed

Bala Mohammed na di current govnor of Bauchi state.

Before now Mohammed na Senator wey serve between 2007-2010.

For 2010 e become Minister of Nigeria capital city, Abuja, wia e serve from 2010 to 2015.

Afta PDP lose power to APC for 2015, Senator Mohammed carry im attention put for political party matter.

And by 2019 e win election to become govnor of Bauchi state.

Di 63-years-old get believe say im fit change Nigeria.

Peter Obi

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Obi Wetin we call dis foto, Peter Obi

Peter Obi na politician and businessman.

Im na former govnor of Anambra state for southeast Nigeria. E serve two term between 2008 to 2016.

Oga Obi bin dey All Progressive Grand Alliance (Apga) before e join PDP for 2017.

Im also be sabi pesin for wetin concern economy matter.

For 2019, e come out as vice presidential candidate of Atiku Abubakar. But dis year 2022 e don decide to go for di president position.

Peter Obi say im administration as president go create jobs, boost Nigeria economy, and improve education.

Ayo Fayose

Wia dis foto come from, Lere Olayinka Wetin we call dis foto, Ayo Fayose

Born as Ayodele Fayose but pipo know am as Ayo Fayose.

Fayose na former govnor of Ekiti. E serve two terms as govnor. Di first time na between 2003 to 2006.

E later comot from power until e become govnor again. Dat na from 2014-2018.

Fayose dey 62 years of age.

Im believe say im get di needed experience to lead Nigeria.

Anyim Pius Ayim

Wia dis foto come from, Anyim Pius Anyim Wetin we call dis foto, Anyim Pius Anyim

Anyim Pius Anyim come from Ishiagu for Ebonyi state, southeast Nigeria.

Anyim na former Secretary to di goment of di federation under president Goodluck Jonathan.

Im become Senator for 1999 and by 2000 e become Senate President. E serve for di position till 2003.

Anyim Pius Anyim dey 61 years and e say time don reach for southeast of Nigeria to produce di next president of di kontri for 2023.

E say im get wetin PDP need to return to power adding say im focus na to take Nigeria back to greatness.

Emmanuel Udom

Wia dis foto come from, Udom Emmanuel Wetin we call dis foto, Udom Emmanuel

Dem born am for 1966, Emmanuel Udom na govnor of Akwa Ibom state.

Im na two term govnor wey enta office for 2015.

Before e join politics, Udom na Accountant wey don work for different banks for Nigeria.

Na former govnor Godwill Akpabio carry am enta politics wen e appoint am Secretary to di state goment for 2013.

Govnor Emmanuel say time don reach for men of proven integrity, character and experience to lead Nigeria.

"Political parties get from April 4 to June 3, 2022 to conduct dia primaries and ensure resolution of disputes from di exercise," na so Inec tok for di 2023 general election directive wey dem bring out.

Also according to di new Electoral Act wey president Muhammadu Buhari just sign, political parties fit use one of direct, indirect or reach consensus to determine dia candidate.

However apart from di consensus arrangement delegates must participate for di process.

Na delegates go determine who go fly di flag of di party for di 2023 presidential election. Di 166 delegates of di party go need vote if dem fail to agree on consensus candidate.

Delegates from di 36 states of di federation go converge for venue wia di party go decide to hold dia national convention.