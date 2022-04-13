Osinachi Nwachukwu death: Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis church tok wetin e sabi about death of 'Ekwueme' singer

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PAul Enenche

Tori about wetin kill popular singer Osinachi Nwachukwu don take anoda dimension.

Dis na sake of revelation wey her pastor, Dr Paul Enenche tok about wetin im know say dey worry Osinachi before she die.

E say im bin dey aware say di singer dey sick for some time before she well.

"I dey surprise to hear say she die," di pastor tok.

Enenche for broadcast say im bin no know say Osinachi dey suffer domestic violence.

Di police say dem make di arrest afta brother of di late singer, file report to di police.

Wetin pastor Enenche tok

For di 10 minutes video wey dem post on social media pastor Enenche say na afta Osinachi Nwachukwu die im begin hear say she don endure domestic violence for a long time.

E say im dey shock say plenty pipo dey aware and im no know.

"Osinachi Nwachikwu na kingdom asset to dis generation.

"Over two and half or three months ago she and her husband come see me wit complain say she dey get chest pain and say she no dey breath well. I pray for her again and again.

"And wen di symptoms no gree go I advise dem to go see doctor. I refer dem to doctor wey dem go go see.

E say di first examination no show any tin until dem go Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital wey say dem go examine her lungs.

"Afta some time she begin feel well and dat one make many of us happy. Even she dey call me almost every day to give progress report.

'I no dey aware of case of domestic violence'

"Na Cameroon I dey for one crusade wey I hear of di unfortunate incident. If na domestic violence wey happun during wen she dey sick or wey make am dey sick, I know dey aware," di pastor tok

E say say all di tins wey im hear after Osinachi die dey "strange" to am.

"First I ask di twin sister if she dey aware dey pass through all di tins and she say she dey aware and I ask her why she no tell us.

"Di sister say Osinachi dey always beg her make she no ell me.

"Even di son tell me say dia father dey always monitor dem.

"Di last one wey touch me pass na di music producer wey tell me how di husband slap di woman inside im studio. Di producer say Osinachi beg am to leave her husband alone.

"All dis tins na wetin we just dey discover. As a pesin and as a church everybody know say we get zero degree tolerance to domestic violence."

'E better to dey alive dan to die for marriage'

Pastor Paul Enenche say e dey better to dey "alive in marriage dan to die sake of marriage."

E say dat na di policy of di church.

"Dis kain time na time wen pipo dey blame di church. But no be question wey pipo wey sabi Bible suppose tok.

"E dey hard to change pesin wey no gree accept change. No pastor or preaching fit change dat kain pesin."

Wetin to sabi about Osinachi Nwachukwu

Di singer wey dey in her forties die on Friday for Abuja.

Before her death, Osinachi na singer, songwriter wey become very popular for her song Ekwueme wey be collaboration she do wit singer Prospa Ochimana.

Di hit gospel song get ova 71 million views for Youtube.

Osinachi don feature for songs like Nara Ekele by Pastor Paul Enenche and Ema You no dey use me play and also release new song wey she title God of all power.

She usually dey sing in di Igbo language wey people from Nigeria southeast dey speak.

Osinachi leave behind her husband and her four children.

Since her passing, many fans of gospel music dey send tributes as dem dey mourn Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Some pipo bin describe her voice as angelic and say e touch dem wella.

Who is pastor Paul Enenche

Paul Enenche na pastor and founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

Im start di church for 1996 and di headquarter dey Abuja.

Pastor Enenche na from Orokam, Ogbadibo Local government area of Benue State.

Before e become full pastor im bin dey practice as medical doctor.